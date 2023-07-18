Countries
VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson, coming off 7-25 first season, announces staff changes
Chris Graham
Published date:
vmi
VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson is adding to and reconfiguring his staff heading into Year 2 in Lexington.

The Keydets were 7-25 in Wilson’s first season on the post, with three of those wins coming against non-D1 opponents, and just two coming in SoCon play.

The staff addition announced on Tuesday is Connor Sebastian, who is taking on the newly-created role of video and analytics coordinator.

Sebastian comes to VMI by way Windermere Preparatory School in Orlando, where he served as an assistant men’s basketball coach for two years.

On top of player development, he assisted coaches at Windemere Prep with daily practices, in-game strategizing and film breakdown.

Sebastian had a side gig at Orlando Basketball Academy as a personal basketball trainer, specializing in offensive player development through individual and group training sessions with players ranging from elementary school through high school.

“We are very excited to welcome Connor to our program,” Wilson said. “He will be a great fit and is very eager for the opportunity ahead. He comes from one of the most successful high school programs in the state of Florida and came highly recommended. Connor will assist in all areas of our program and be a tremendous asset to the entire coaching staff.”

The reconfiguring announced by Wilson on Tuesday has associate head coach Dave Davis taking on the title of offensive coordinator on the staff. Assistant coach Keith Chesley will be the defensive coordinator.

Austin Kenon is now the recruiting coordinator, and Luke Colwell is the director of operations.

Ryan King will remain as director of player eevelopment

As of July 1, new NCAA rules allow for Division 1 programs to have as many as five assistant coaches on the court, but only three assistants and the head coach are allowed on the road recruiting.

“We are very fortunate to have continuity and a great staff to support every aspect of our program as we look to rise in the Southern Conference,” Wilson said. “We are very pleased with the new NCAA rules that allow our program to best develop our players and maximize their potential. We have a great opportunity this summer with our upcoming foreign trip to The Bahamas and will hit the ground running in the fall.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

