Viriginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 95 in Henrico County

Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 between the 85 and 86 mile marker in Henrico County.

According to VSP, a 2013 Nissan was traveling northbound on I-95 when an unknown vehicle approached from behind and began shooting at the vehicle as it traveled down the interstate.

A 38-year-old male from Richmond was operating the Nissan. He was shot in the arm but was able to continue driving to Ashland, where he called police. He was then transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Richmond Field Office.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or by emailing [email protected]