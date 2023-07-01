Virginia’s State Parks get anniversary gift: Deed to Natural Bridge

Virginia’s Natural Bridge is now owned by the Commonwealth of Virginia according to the deed recorded in Lexington in June.

Natural Bridge, located in Rockbridge County, and the 1,530 acres surrounding it, was previously held by the Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit organization that works to protect public land. It has been managed as a Virginia State Park since 2016.

The organization worked with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation through the acquisition process to transfer the property to Virginia for permanent stewardship.

“We are extremely grateful to the stakeholders who came together and worked tirelessly to make this acquisition possible,” said Matthew Wells, DCR director. “Now, the Department of Conservation and Recreation can ensure the protection of this natural, cultural and historic resource in perpetuity.”

Although Natural Bridge has been open to the public for decades, public access was not guaranteed.

“TPL is proud to have played a role with other organizations and the Commonwealth in permanently protecting this iconic landscape for future generations,” said Kent Whitehead, regional director of land protection for Trust for Public Land.

The deed’s recordation date coincided with the 87th anniversary of the Virginia State Park System, which opened in 1936 with just six parks — Douthat, First Landing, Fairy Stone, Staunton River, Hungry Mother and Westmoreland.

“Virginia’s state parks got a great anniversary present,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, director of Virginia State Parks. “Now Virginians, and people all over the world who are captivated by the Natural Bridge, can rest assured that this natural wonder will forever be accessible to them as a Virginia State Park.”

A National Historic Landmark, the Natural Bridge is a 215-foot-tall limestone gorge carved out by Cedar Creek that has drawn visitors since the 18th century.

“It’s important to realize that almost a decade ago, Virginians were at risk of losing public access to one of the Commonwealth’s most recognized and revered natural features,” said VRA Executive Director Shawn Crumlish. “The Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund made it possible to conserve this landmark and protect the streams on the property.”

TPL took over the remaining loan balance in 2022 for an interim conservation period.

“We could not have achieved this milestone in the history of state parks without our partners at TPL and VRA, and the foresight and dedication of past and present state parks field staff and agency leaders,” said Brian Fuller, real property manager at DCR.

