Virginia’s newest beer company’s motto: ‘Communists obviously won’t like our beer’

The unabashedly anti-“Woke” Armed Forces Brewing Company announced this week that it plans to establish its headquarters and first brewing facility in Norfolk.

The project will create 47 new jobs, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“We are excited to open our flagship brewery and taproom in Norfolk, a great American city with a large population of veterans, active-duty military, and their families,” said Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company, which seems to target its marketing at self-styled patriots.

A story in the conservative bro online publication Outkick highlighted increased sales in the spring resulting from “Bud Light’s stupidity with Dylan Mulvaney,” referencing the generated outrage from the far right over the brief brand sponsorship deal between the nation’s #1 light beer and Mulvaney, a trans influencer with millions of followers on social media.

Beal told Outkick that sales of its beer increased six-fold in the immediate aftermath of the fake controversy.

The telling line in that story is this quote from Beal: “Communists obviously won’t like our beer or company values, but who doesn’t want to tribute a service member?”

Right there, insinuating that people who support trans rights are “communists,” roughly half of your customer base is gone, but that is what it is.

They know who they want to sell to, and who they don’t want to sell to, and you can’t please everybody.

The company, founded in Annapolis, reports that its products are currently available in stores in eight states and in 36 states by online mail ordering and shipping.

“Virginia is one of the best states to open a brewing business in,” Beal said. “Gov. Youngkin called me and encouraged our team to take a close look at what Virginia has to offer, and we did. This is now our home base, and we’re committed to employing veterans and playing a vital part of the patriotic community in Norfolk.”

Youngkin, who thinks he has a shot at winning the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and absolutely does not, offered a victory-lap quote in the press release from his office touting the economic-development news.

“We are proud to welcome Armed Forces Brewing Company’s headquarters and first brewing facility to the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said. “Armed Forces recognizes that Virginia’s strategic location, business-friendly climate, and strong military and veteran presence in Hampton Roads will lead to success at its new home in the City of Norfolk, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”