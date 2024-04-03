Countries
Virginians continue to call on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to create Prescription Drug Affordability Board

Savannah Morris, a Richmond area resident living with Crohn’s Disease, calls on Governor Youngkin to sign the Prescription Drug Affordability Board legislation. (Submitted photo)

The “Make Medicine Affordable” tour made a stop in Richmond today calling on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign a bill to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

Youngkin has until April 8 to sign SB 274 and HB570 which would create an independent body comprised of health and medical experts in an attempt to lower prescription drug prices in Virginia.

Area community groups, patients and legislators came together Wednesday at Diversity Thrift in Richmond. Community advocates joined Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico), Del. Destiny LeVere Bolling (D-Henrico) and Freedom Virginia to share stories of the impact that the rising costs of medicine have had on their lives and health.

“As a Virginian living with a chronic illness, I strongly support the Prescription Drug Affordability Board,” said Savannah Morris, a Richmond area resident living with Crohn’s Disease. “I am using my voice to call on Governor Youngkin to sign this legislation and lower the cost of medicine for people like me.”

Following November’s elections which saw Democrats win majorities in both the House and Senate, Youngkin called for “working across party lines” on legislation “reining in the cost of living” for Virginians.

“The healthcare system is so stacked against families that people are rationing medicine or simply skipping doses, all while multinational pharmaceutical manufacturers announce record profits year after year,” said Del. Bolling. “This important proposal levels the playing field and benefits all Virginians, in both urban and rural communities.”

PDABs have been established in both Republican and Democratic administrations across eight states, most recently in Minnesota and Colorado.

“No one should have to choose between basic necessities like rent and groceries and filling their medicine as prescribed, especially while big pharmaceutical companies rake in millions.” said Rhena Hicks, Executive Director of Freedom Virginia. “It’s time for Governor Youngkin to sign the Prescription Drug Affordability Board and lower the cost of medicine for all Virginians.”

The “Make Medicine Affordable” tour kicked off on March 20 in Roanoke and continued on March 21 in Charlottesville.

