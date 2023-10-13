Countries
Virginia candidates speak directly to families who cannot afford prescription drugs
Economy, Health, Politics, Virginia

Crystal Graham
prescription drugs
(© JJAVA – stock.adobe.com)

As we get closer to Election Day on November 7, a growing number of Democratic candidates on the ballot are sharing messages on social media in support of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

De. Suhas Subramanyam (D-32), Del. Angelia Williams Graves (D-21) and Rae Cousins, a Democratic candidate for the House District 79, are among candidates sharing messages on Twitter, or X, this week.

A PDAB is an independent board of experts with the power to cap the prices of certain high-cost prescription drugs.

While there was momentum toward a board in the 2023 legislative session, the bill was ultimately killed in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC recently received a $60,000 contribution from PhRMA, the lead opponents of the bill who fought against the PDAB in Virginia, according to Freedom Virginia, a nonpartisan 501c4 organization who works on behalf of Virginians for affordable healthcare, among other initiatives.

In total, 85 bipartisan nominees have declared support for a PDAB, including 61 candidates for House of Delegates and 24 candidates for Virginia Senate.

Establishing a PDAB has the support of 82 percent of Virginia voters, including Republicans and Democrats. According to Freedom Virginia, one in four Virginia residents skip or ration their prescription drug medication due to high costs.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

