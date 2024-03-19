Community groups, lawmakers call on Glenn Youngkin to sign prescription drug bill

A coalition of community groups and legislators will join in Roanoke on Wednesday to call on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to lower prescription drug costs.

This event will kick off the “Make Medicine Affordable” mobile billboard tour.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Local Office on Aging Health and Wellness Center in Roanoke.

Roanoke area residents will share their stories of the impact that the soaring costs of medicines have had on their lives and health.

The residents will join AARP Virginia, Freedom Virginia and Del. Sam Rasoul.

The tour will make additional stops in other Virginia cities over the coming days.

Earlier this month, the Virginia House and Senate passed bipartisan legislation to create a Virginia Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would make medicine more affordable for Virginians.

Youngkin has until April 8 to take action on the bill.

The PDAB legislation passed with bipartisan majorities in the Senate and House, with the support of Western Virginia legislators: Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville), Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin), Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke County), Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg), Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Abingdon), Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) and Del. Ellen Campbell (R-Rockbridge).

A drug affordability board is an independent body of health and medical experts, using proven, data-based strategies to lower prescription drug prices.

PDABs have been established in both Republican and Democratic administrations across eight states.

The Local Office on Aging Health and Wellness Center is located at 4902 Frontage Road NW in Roanoke.

For more information, contact [email protected]