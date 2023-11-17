Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia travel manager who earned commissions without employer’s consent faces prison
Police, Virginia

Virginia travel manager who earned commissions without employer’s consent faces prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hotel lobby
(© Drobot Dean
– stock.adobe.com)

A Hanover County woman who served as a travel manager for a Midwest-based venue preparation company pleaded guilty Thursday to conducting financial transactions involving the criminal proceeds of her scheme to defraud her employer.

According to court documents, Roxanne Sullivan, 61, of Beaverdam, was a full-time, salaried employee, responsible for booking travel and lodging accommodations for the company’s workers as they moved from job to job.

Sullivan was also a registered travel agent and subscribed to a travel agent commission-processing system. As a travel agent working for clients, Sullivan could earn commissions on the bookings she completed. Commission is a payment remitted to the travel agent by the hotel that consists of a pre-determined portion of the lodging or travel accommodations purchased by the travel agent’s client.

Because a hotel is required to remit a portion of a booking customer’s payment to the travel agent – in effect, reducing the hotel’s proceeds for that transaction – a hotel’s “commissionable rates” for hotel rooms are often more expensive than “non-commissionable rates,” which instead allow the hotel to keep the entirety of the transaction proceeds.

Between 2016 and 2022, Sullivan defrauded her employer by booking “commissionable” rates at hotels, rather than the lower, corporate, but non-commissionable, rates that were otherwise available to her company.

She then directed these higher commission payments from the commission-processing system to her bank account.

Sullivan deliberately concealed her commissionable rate scheme from her employer, instructing hotel representatives to remove language referencing commissions from her contracts and doctoring emails to delete references to her commissions.

When confronted by federal agents about her scheme, Sullivan lied to the agents about aspects of her scheme.

The total loss attributable to Sullivan’s scheme is estimated at $525,000.

Sullivan is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19, 2024.

She faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 National Weather Service puts wide swath of Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch
2 ‘Code orange’ alert issued for air quality in Virginia, West Virginia due to wildfires
3 The effect of Coach Tuberville’s DOD abortion fight: Making America Weak Again
4 Why was Cory Alexander at JPJ Thursday night? The answer will surprise you
5 Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls

Latest News

school classroom teacher
News, Schools, Virginia

Pilot program begins in 2024 to mentor Virginia’s new principals of at-risk elementary schools

Rebecca Barnabi
fire weather watch
Climate, Local

National Weather Service puts wide swath of Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch

Chris Graham

The National Weather Service has put a wide area of the Shenandoah Valley and Central and Northern Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Saturday.

doctor checking senior patient skin
Health, News, Virginia

Taking it to the streets: VCU ‘Massey on the Move’ vans bring cancer education to underserved

Rebecca Barnabi

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center deployed two mobile health vans in fall 2023 to deliver cancer education to underserved communities.

road construction
Local, News

Traffic alert: Bridge replacement on Barterbrook Road in Staunton necessary for I-81 improvements

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

UVA Basketball Notebook: Bennett not impressed with D that held TSU to 33 points

Chris Graham
jail police
Police, Virginia

Drug, contraband shakedown, change in leadership at Greensville Correctional Center

Crystal Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Virginia

DOMA Technologies announces $3.7M expansion in Virginia Beach with 300 new jobs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy