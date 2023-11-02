Virginia Tech expert offers tips for keeping stink bugs out in the cold

As colder temperatures come to Virginia, an unwanted guest is making its way into homes – the stink bug.

“Brown marmorated stink bugs tend to ride out cold winters by hiding out in your home, entering through windows, cracks, and other small openings. You may also see them trying to get the warmth of the sun on trees and sides of buildings during the day,” said Thomas Kuhar, an entomologist at Virginia Tech.

While there may seem to be an abundance of the insects, there certainly isn’t an outbreak like there was in 2009 and 2010.

“Brown marmorated stink bug populations have pretty much stabilized in the mid-Atlantic states. Natural enemies and other factors are keeping populations somewhat regulated,” said Kuhar.

While the bugs are a nuisance, and an economic threat to farmers, there are some good reasons to have them around.

While many stink bugs are agricultural pests, there are several species of stink bugs that are predators of other insects,” said Kuhar. “Those are often considered beneficial because they provide some biological control of pests like caterpillars.”

If you want to keep stink bugs out of your home, there are some things you can try.

“Make sure your house is well sealed and close off entryways to help reduce the number of stink bugs in your home,” said Kuhar. “Also, don’t leave windows open without a screen.”