Virginia tabby cat tests positive for rabies; what to do to prevent issues for you, your pets

A grey tabby cat in the Mechanicsville area has tested positive for the rabies virus. The Chickahominy Health District sent out a notification to warn residents in the area of Buckwood, Old Elija and Fire lanes.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this rabid animal in the days leading up to Oct. 25 (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth) should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313 or Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.

Exposures also includes direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The cat no longer poses a threat to the public, according to the health district.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area.

For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/animal-contact-human-health/rabies-control/

Rabies prevention guidelines

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

