Fox in Virginia tests positive for rabies virus; health department asking for pet information

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fox in woods
(© Creaturart – stock.adobe.com)

A fox in Virginia has tested positive for the rabies virus, and the health department is asking for information regarding possible exposure to the animal. The fox no longer poses a threat to the public, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Rabies is a fatal disease carried by mammals.

The Chickahominy Health District is requesting anyone in the Mechanicsville area who many have any information about exposure to this animal leading up to Oct. 16 to contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313 or the Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.

Specifically, the health department is looking for information on a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth, between your pet and the rabid animal.

This request is specific to residents in the area of Chamberlayne Road (U.S. 301) between Mimosa Hill Lane, New Ashcake and Rural Point roads in Mechanicsville.

Tips for rabies prevention

The Chickahominy Health District would like to remind all Virginians to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines.

  • Vaccinate your pets.
  • Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
  • Enjoy wildlife from a distance. D not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

I saw a fox with mange in my yard: Is there anything I can do to help?

Waynesboro Police Department: Foxes rarely pose a threat to humans, pets

Fox in Mechanicsville tests positive for rabies

Rabid fox attack in Augusta County: Virginia Department of Health offers advice

 

