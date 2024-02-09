Countries
Home Virginia State Police seek help ID’g man killed on Route 11 in Augusta County
Local, Police

Virginia State Police seek help ID’g man killed on Route 11 in Augusta County

Chris Graham
Published date:
car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A man died after being struck by a vehicle along Route 11 at an entrance ramp to Interstate 81 in Augusta County early Friday.

Virginia State Police reported today that the man is 5’8″ to 5’10”, weighing approximately 145 pounds, and is believed to be around 25-35 years old.

He was wearing a black pullover hoodie, with black cargo style sweatpants and black athletic sneakers.

He had a goatee as well as medium length brown hair, and was only carrying a blue Android-style cell phone.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7778 or by email at [email protected].

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene. No charges will be filed.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

