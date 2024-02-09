Virginia State Police seek help ID’g man killed on Route 11 in Augusta County

A man died after being struck by a vehicle along Route 11 at an entrance ramp to Interstate 81 in Augusta County early Friday.

Virginia State Police reported today that the man is 5’8″ to 5’10”, weighing approximately 145 pounds, and is believed to be around 25-35 years old.

He was wearing a black pullover hoodie, with black cargo style sweatpants and black athletic sneakers.

He had a goatee as well as medium length brown hair, and was only carrying a blue Android-style cell phone.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7778 or by email at [email protected].

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene. No charges will be filed.