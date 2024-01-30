Countries
Virginia State Police: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Campbell County
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Campbell County

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police are investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 3:09 a.m. Saturday on Campbell Highway in Campbell County.

According to VSP, a 2016 Ford F250 was travelling southbound on Campbell Highway approaching the intersection with Village Highway when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, a sign, a utility pole, and then a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire.

State Police are working with the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the identity of the driver.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

