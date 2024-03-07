Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police investigate road-rage shooting on I-295 Wednesday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-295 just before exit 43 in Henrico.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on I-295 north when a road rage incident occurred with a red sedan.

Just before the vehicles reached exit 43 on I-295, the sedan fired approximately four shots at the Nissan striking it one time in the passenger side window and exiting through the front windshield.

The driver of the Nissan was not struck, and there are no reported injuries.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 750-8758 or [email protected]

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

