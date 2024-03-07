Virginia State Police investigate road-rage shooting on I-295 Wednesday

Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-295 just before exit 43 in Henrico.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on I-295 north when a road rage incident occurred with a red sedan.

Just before the vehicles reached exit 43 on I-295, the sedan fired approximately four shots at the Nissan striking it one time in the passenger side window and exiting through the front windshield.

The driver of the Nissan was not struck, and there are no reported injuries.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 750-8758 or [email protected]