Home Virginia State Police, DMV urge drivers to have a game plan for Super Bowl Sunday
Virginia State Police, DMV urge drivers to have a game plan for Super Bowl Sunday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
super bowl hot wings
(© fahrwasser – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are encouraging drivers to have a game plan if your Super Bowl plans include a night away from home.

“You often hear people say ‘the best defense is a good offense’ and when it comes to preventing drunk driving that is so true,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “If you choose to go out and celebrate with alcohol, please make sure you have a plan before you go out, to get home safely. And never drink and drive. We want to make sure that when the game is over everyone makes it home safely.”

Last year on Super Bowl Sunday, there were 28 crashes in Virginia involving alcohol and two fatalities. Virginia State Police troopers also charged 23 drivers with driving while intoxicated last year on Super Bowl Sunday.

DMV and VSP urge Virginians to work together to make this Super Bowl Sunday a night of zero alcohol-related fatalities or DUIs.

State and local law enforcement will be out helping keep drivers and vulnerable road users safe. VSP troopers will be increasing visibility on the roads around game time to ensure people can watch and get home safely.

“We understand people want to celebrate the game with family and friends, and that those celebrations may include alcohol,” said Col. Gary Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “We want Virginians to choose to find a safe way home if one’s Super Bowl party includes alcohol. Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or illicit drugs puts yourself and others at risk. Avoid this by having a plan in advance that involves a sober driver or alternative transportation.”

If caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages.

Having a plan to get home and making the choice not to drink and drive can prevent all of that.

Tips: Your game night game plan

  • Designate a driver – Talk with your friends and find a designated driver. If you are the designated driver, take that responsibility seriously.
  • Call a car – Before you go out, make sure you have the number for a taxi service in your phone or download a ride-booking app like Uber or Lyft.
  • Buckle up – Just because you made the responsible choice to not drink and drive sadly does not mean others will do the same. Always buckle your seat belt; it is your best defense in a crash.
  • Host responsibly – If you are hosting, make sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options and food for guests. If you see someone preparing to drive who you know has been drinking, speak up and help them find a safe ride.

 

