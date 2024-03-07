Virginia State Parks to hire more than 1K seasonal, hourly employees

Virginia State Parks will hire more than 1,000 seasonal and hourly wage employees at parks throughout the state.
Daily duties, pay rates and employment dates will vary depending on the position and the park’s needs. Seasonal and wage positions may lead to full-time careers.
“Working at Virginia State Parks isn’t just a job; it’s a gateway to purposeful engagement with nature, a platform for fostering community connections and an opportunity to leave a lasting impact on both visitors and the environment,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, Virginia State Parks director. “Join us in preserving the natural beauty of Virginia while shaping unforgettable experiences for all who wander through our parks.”
Available jobs include:
- Administrative assistant
- Contact ranger
- Education support specialist
- Food service ranger
- Groundskeeper
- Housekeeping ranger
- Lifeguard
- Maintenance ranger
- Office assistant
- Park interpreter
- Trades technician
For more information about opportunities at Virginia Parks, go to virginiastateparks.gov/jobs.