Virginia State Parks to hire more than 1K seasonal, hourly employees

Virginia State Parks will hire more than 1,000 seasonal and hourly wage employees at parks throughout the state.

Daily duties, pay rates and employment dates will vary depending on the position and the park’s needs. Seasonal and wage positions may lead to full-time careers.

“Working at Virginia State Parks isn’t just a job; it’s a gateway to purposeful engagement with nature, a platform for fostering community connections and an opportunity to leave a lasting impact on both visitors and the environment,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, Virginia State Parks director. “Join us in preserving the natural beauty of Virginia while shaping unforgettable experiences for all who wander through our parks.”

Available jobs include:

Administrative assistant

Contact ranger

Education support specialist

Food service ranger

Groundskeeper

Housekeeping ranger

Lifeguard

Maintenance ranger

Office assistant

Park interpreter

Trades technician

For more information about opportunities at Virginia Parks, go to virginiastateparks.gov/jobs.