Virginia State Parks announces Adventure Series schedule for 2024
Virginia State Parks announces Adventure Series schedule for 2024

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia state parks adventure series
Photo: Virginia State Parks

The Virginia State Parks multi-sport race series launches on Feb. 18 with the first of 24 races in the Adventure Series, which will feature triathlons, mountain biking races, adventure races and more.

The competitions will be held at 13 different parks across the state, from the coast to the mountains.

Many long-time Adventure Series favorites are returning this year, including the Tour de Pocahontas, Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon and New River Trail Challenge. Participants also have four new options to choose from: the DMV Adventure Race, Arbor Day 15k Run, Shenandoah River Aquablaze and Fall Foliage Adventure Race.

Adventure Series participants can win prizes by earning points in the competition category or the achievement category. These prizes include Virginia State Parks annual passes and gift cards, cash and REI gift cards.

“The Virginia State Parks Adventure Series presented by Dominion Energy is our way of spotlighting some of the exciting sporting events held in state parks and letting people know that parks aren’t just for camping and hiking,” said Promotions Manager Steve Boyd. “The series features events for all skill levels and ages, from 5ks and adventure races to triathlons and ultramarathons. Come for a race weekend and enjoy all our parks have to offer.”

To learn more about the categories and prizes or to register for one of the 24 races below, go to virginiastateparks.gov/adventure-series.

Adventure

  • April 6: DMV Adventure Race at Leesylvania State Park
  • April 27: Spring Bloom Adventure Race at Lake Anna State Park
  • June 8: Seven Bends Adventure Race at Seven Bends State Park
  • Sept. 7: Shenandoah River Adventure Race at Shenandoah River State Park
  • Oct. 19: Fall Foliage Adventure Race at Mason Neck State Park

Bike

  • Feb. 18: Monster Cross at Pocahontas State Park
  • March 16: Tour de Pocahontas at Pocahontas State Park
  • May 5: Middle Mountain Momma at Douthat State Park
  • May 11: Shenanduro at Shenandoah River State Park
  • June 9: High Bridge Trail Time Trial at High Bridge Trail State Park
  • June 15: Poca Go! at Pocahontas State Park
  • Aug. 4: Guts, Gravel, Glory at Pocahontas State Park

Running

  • March 23: Dogwood Ultra Marathon at Twin Lakes State Park
  • April 13: James River Trail Runs at James River State Park
  • April 28: Arbor Day 15k at York River State Park
  • June 2: Taskinas Creek Half Marathon at York River State Park
  • June 22: Night Train Ultra Marathon at High Bridge Trail State Park
  • Sept. 7: Odyssey Trail Running Rampage at Douthat State Park
  • Sept. 21: Powhatan 10 Miler at Powhatan State Park
  • Oct. 5: High Bridge Half Marathon and 5k at High Bridge Trail State Park
  • Oct. 6: Pocahontas Trail Festival at Pocahontas State Park

Duathlon

  • Sept. 8: Shenandoah River Aquablaze at Shenandoah River State Park

Triathlon

  • May 4: Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon at Smith Mountain Lake State Park
  • Sept. 21: New River Trail Challenge at New River Trail State Park

For more information about Virginia State Parks or to find a race at a park near you, go to virginiastateparks.gov/find-a-park.

 

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

