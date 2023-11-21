Virginia schools receive $12 million in grants to beef up school security

The Virginia Department of Education has provided $12 million in state school security equipment grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 483 schools in 98 school divisions.
The grants will pay for security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, security vestibules, two-way radios, voice and video internal communication systems, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses, mass notification systems and other security enhancements.
In Augusta County, Wilson Elementary School was awarded $77,096 in funding. The City of Staunton received $244,505 for Arthur R. Ware Elementary, Shelburne Middle, Staunton High and preschool programs. Waynesboro was awarded $77,390 for Kate Collins Middle and William Perry Elementary.
Eight school divisions received the full $250,000 in grants including Amelia County, Fauquier County, Franklin City, Fredericksburg City, Galax City, Louisa County. Stafford County and Wise County.
The divisions awarded grants are as follows:
Accomack County: $39,094
Accawmacke Elementary, Arcadia Middle, Chincoteague Elementary, Chincoteague High, Kegotank Elementary, Metompkin Elementary, Nandua High, Pungoteague Elementary and Tangier Combined
Alleghany Highlands: $157,600
Clifton Middle
Amelia County: $250,000
Amelia County Elementary, Amelia County High and Amelia County Middle
Amherst County: $145,252
Amherst County High, Amherst Elementary, Amherst Middle, Central Elementary, Madison Heights Elementary, Monelison Middle and Temperance Elementary
Appomattox County: $140,322
Appomattox County High, Appomattox Elementary, Appomattox Middle and Appomattox Primary
Augusta County: $77,096
Wilson Elementary
Bedford County: $123,371
Bedford Elementary, Bedford Primary, Goodview Elementary, Liberty High, Liberty Middle, Montvale Elementary, Otter River Elementary, Staunton River High and Staunton River Middle
Botetourt County: $58,830
Buchanan Elementary, Central Academy Middle, Cloverdale Elementary, James River High and Read Mountain Middle
Bristol City: $46,775
Joseph Van Pelt Elementary and Virginia Middle
Buchanan County: $1,005
Riverview Elementary/Middle
Buckingham County: $20,101
Buckingham County High and Buckingham County Middle
Buena Vista City: $149,762
Enderly Heights Elementary, F.W. Kling Jr. Elementary and Parry McCluer High
Campbell County: $207,889
Altavista Elementary, Altavista High, Brookville Middle, Campbell County Technical Center, Concord Elementary, Leesville Road Elementary, Rustburg Elementary, Rustburg High, Rustburg Middle, Tomahawk Elementary, William Campbell High and Yellow Branch Elementary
Caroline County: $55,160
Caroline High and Caroline Middle
Carroll County: $148,612
Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladeville Elementary and Laurel Elementary
Charlotte County: $60,396
Bacon District Elementary, Central Middle, Eureka Elementary, Phenix Elementary and Randolph-Henry High
Chesapeake City: $110,900
Deep Creek Middle and Indian River Middle
Clarke County: $29,140
D.G. Cooley Elementary and Johnson-Williams Middle
Culpeper County: $159,673
Culpeper County High, Culpeper Middle, Farmington Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle, Pearl Sample Elementary and Sycamore Park Elementary
Danville City: $74,701
Forest Hills Elementary, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary, George Washington High, O. Trent Bonner Middle, Park Avenue Elementary, Westwood Middle and Woodberry Hills Elementary
Dickenson County: $136,000
Ridgeview High and Ridgeview Middle
Dinwiddie County: $199,524
Dinwiddie County High, Dinwiddie Elementary and Midway Elementary
Fairfax County: $220,878
Forest Edge Elementary, Glen Forest Elementary and Rose Hill Elementary
Fauquier County: $250,000
C.M. Bradley Elementary, Claude Thompson Elementary, Grace Miller Elementary, Greenville Elementary, H.M. Pearson Elementary, James G. Brumfield Elementary, Liberty High, Margaret M. Pierce Elementary, Marshall Middle, Mary Walter Elementary and W.G. Coleman Elementary
Franklin City: $250,000
Franklin High, Joseph P. King Jr. Middle and S.P. Morton Elementary
Franklin County: $191,654
Benjamin Franklin Middle, Franklin County High and Glade Hill Elementary
Frederick County: $39,285
Bass-Hoover Elementary, Evendale Elementary, Indian Hollow Elementary, James Wood Middle and Jordan Springs Elementary
Fredericksburg City: $250,000
Hugh Mercer Elementary, James Monroe High, Lafayette Elementary, Walker-Grant Early Childhood Center and Walker-Grant Middle
Galax City: $250,000
Giles High
Giles County: $10,400
Giles High and Macy Mcclaugherty Elementary/Middle
Gloucester County: $124,120
Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Bethel Elementary, Gloucester High, Page Middle and Petsworth Elementary
Greene County: $169,684
Nathanael Greene Elementary, William Monroe High and William Monroe Middle
Greensville County: $60,304
Edward W. Wyatt Middle and Greensville Elementary
Hampton City: $184,960
A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Albert W. Patrick III Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Alternative Learning Center, Ann H. Kilgore Gifted Center, Armstrong Elementary, Barron Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Christopher C. Kraft Elementary , Francis Asbury Elementary, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary , Mary S. Peake Elementary, Mary T. Christian Elementary, Mary W. Jackson Elementary, Moton Early Childhood Center, Paul Burbank Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Phoebus High, Samuel P. Langley Elementary, Thomas Eaton Middle and William Mason Cooper Elementary
Hanover County: $7,852
Patrick Henry High
Harrisonburg City: $197,884
Bluestone Elementary, Keister Elementary, Spotswood Elementary, Stone Spring Elementary and Thomas Harrison Middle
Henrico County: $95,991
Academy at Virginia Randolph, An Achievable Dream Certified Academy Secondary at Oak Avenue, Anthony P. Mehfoud Elementary, Arthur Ashe Jr. Elementary , Brookland Middle, Cashell Donahoe Elementary, Chamberlayne Elementary, Charles M. Johnson Elementary, Crestview Elementary, David A. Kaechele Elementary , Dumbarton Elementary, Elizabeth Holladay Elementary, Elko Middle, Fair Oaks Elementary, Fairfield Middle, George F. Baker Elementary, George H. Moody Middle, Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Harvie Elementary, Henrico High, Henry D. Ward Elementary, Hermitage High, Highland Springs Elementary, Hungary Creek Middle , Jacob L. Adams Elementary, John Randolph Tucker High, John Rolfe Middle, L. Douglas Wilder Middle, Laburnum Elementary, Lakeside Elementary, Longdale Elementary, Maude Trevvett Elementary, Maybeury Elementary, Montrose Elementary, Quioccasin Middle, R.C. Longan Elementary, Ridge Elementary, Sandston Elementary, Seven Pines Elementary, Skipwith Elementary, Springfield Park Elementary, Three Chopt Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle, Varina Elementary and Varina High
Henry County: $188,000
Campbell Court Elementary, G.W. Carver Elementary, Rich Acres Elementary, Sanville Elementary and Stanleytown Elementary
Highland County: $30,531
Highland Elementary and Highland High
Hopewell City: $216,237
Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, Patrick Copeland Elementary and Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center
King George County: $111,676
King George High, King George Middle and Potomac Elementary
King William County: $25,126
Hamilton Holmes Middle
King and Queen County: $61,760
Central High
Lancaster County: $94,476
Lancaster Middle
Lee County: $183,965
Dryden Elementary, Elk Knob Elementary, Elydale Middle, Flatwoods Elementary, Rose Hill Elementary and St. Charles Elementary
Louisa County: $250,000
Jouett Elementary, Louisa County High, Louisa County Middle, Moss-Nuckols Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Trevilians Elementary
Lunenburg County: $200,000
Central High, Kenbridge Elementary, Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary
Lynchburg City: $100,000
Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle for Innovation
Madison County: $44,202
Madison County High, Waverly Yowell Elementary and William H. Wetsel Middle
Manassas City: $43,267
George Carr Round Elementary, Grace E. Metz Middle, Jennie Dean Elementary and Richard C. Haydon Elementary
Martinsville City: $205,222
Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville High and Martinsville Middle
Mathews County: $173,515
Mathews Elementary, Mathews High and Thomas Hunter Middle
Mecklenburg County: $105,116
Chase City Elementary, Clarksville Elementary, LaCrosse Elementary and South Hill Elementary
Middlesex County: $40,731
Middlesex High
Nelson County: $157,042
Nelson County High, Nelson Middle, Rockfish River Elementary and Tye River Elementary
Newport News City: $232,429
Achievable Dream Middle/High, Denbigh High, Ella J. Fitzgerald Middle, Hidenwood Elementary, John Marshall Early Childhood Center, Mary Passage Middle and Woodside High
Norfolk City: $51,409
Booker T Washington High and Granby High
Nottoway County: $139,156
Blackstone Primary and Crewe Primary
Page County: $172,861
Luray Elementary, Luray Middle, Page County Middle and Stanley Elementary
Patrick County: $77,617
Blue Ridge Elementary, Patrick Springs Primary and Stuart Elementary
Petersburg City: $153,942
Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary and Westview Early Childhood Education Center
Pittsylvania County: $249,999
Brosville Elementary, Chatham Elementary, Chatham High, Chatham Middle, Dan River High, Dan River Middle, Gretna Elementary, Gretna High, Gretna Middle, John L. Hurt Elementary, Kentuck Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary, Tunstall High, Tunstall Middle, Twin Springs Elementary and Union Hall Elementary
Poquoson City: $25,126
Poquoson Primary
Portsmouth City: $69,520
Churchland Middle, Cradock Middle and William E. Waters Middle
Prince Edward County: $1,394
Prince Edward Elementary
Prince George County: $218,776
David A. Harrison Elementary, J.E.J. Moore Middle, L.L. Beazley Elementary, North Elementary and Prince George High
Prince William County: $133,332
Dale City Elementary and Enterprise Elementary
Pulaski County: $80,405
Pulaski County Senior High
Radford City: $25,719
John N. Dalton Intermediate and Radford High
Richmond City: $199,199
Blackwell Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary and Southampton Elementary
Richmond County: $63,821
Rappahannock High and Richmond County Elementary
Roanoke City: $162,266
Addison Aerospace Magnet Middle, Breckinridge Middle, James Madison Middle, John P. Fishwick Middle, Patrick Henry High and Woodrow Wilson Middle
Rockbridge County: $185,126
Central Elementary, Fairfield Elementary, Maury River Middle, Mountain View Elementary, Natural Bridge Elementary and Rockbridge County High
Rockingham County: $39,524
Elkton Middle, Fulks Run Elementary, J. Frank Hillyard Middle, Ottobine Elementary and River Bend Elementary
Russell County: $53,710
Belfast Elementary, Lebanon Elementary and Swords Creek Elementary
Salem City: $5,025
G.W. Carver Elementary
Scott County: $178,914
Duffield-Pattonsville Primary, Dungannon Elementary School, Gate City High, Gate City Middle, Hilton Elementary, Nickelsville Elementary, Rye Cove High, Rye Cove Intermediate, Shoemaker Elementary, Twin Springs High, Weber City Elementary and Yuma Elementary
Shenandoah County: $127,638
Honey Run Elementary, Mountain View High, North Fork Middle, Peter Muhlenberg Middle, Sandy Hook Elementary, Signal Knob Middle, Strasburg High and W.W. Robinson Elementary
Smyth County: $114,581
Atkins Elementary, Chilhowie Elementary, Chilhowie High, Marion Elementary, Marion Middle, Northwood Middle, Oak Point Elementary, Rich Valley Elementary, Saltville Elementary and Sugar Grove Elementary
Southampton County: $69,400
Capron Elementary, Riverdale Elementary and Southampton High
Spotsylvania County: $234,383
Berkeley Elementary, Chancellor Middle and Salem Elementary
Stafford County: $250,000
Andrew G. Wright Middle, Anne E. Moncure Elementary, Edward E. Drew Jr. Middle, Falmouth Elementary, Ferry Farm Elementary, Garrisonville Elementary, Grafton Village Elementary, Hartwood Elementary, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary, North Stafford High, Rockhill Elementary, Rocky Run Elementary, Shirley C. Heim Middle, Stafford Elementary and Widewater Elementary
Staunton City: $244,505
Arthur R. Ware Elementary, Shelburne Middle, Staunton City School PreSchool Programs and Staunton High
Suffolk City: $198,715
Booker T. Washington Elementary, Forest Glen Middle, John Yeates Middle, King’s Fork High and King’s Fork Middle
Surry County: $24,848
Surry Elementary
Sussex County: $73,920
Sussex Central Elementary
Tazewell County: $161,166
Abb’s Valley-Boissevain Elementary, Cedar Bluff Elementary, Dudley Primary, Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle, Richlands Elementary, Richlands High, Richlands Middle, Tazewell High, Tazewell Intermediate, Tazewell Middle and Tazewell Primary
Virginia Beach City: $105,505
Bayside 6th Grade Campus, Bayside High, Birdneck Elementary, Brandon Middle, Green Run High, Kempsville Meadows Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Pembroke Meadows Elementary, Point O’ View Elementary, Providence Elementary, Thalia Elementary, Thoroughgood Elementary, W.T. Cooke Elementary and Windsor Oaks Elementary
Warren County: $24,000
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary
Washington County: $96,464
Abingdon Elementary, Damascus Middle, E.B. Stanley Middle, Glade Spring Middle, Holston High, Meadowview Elementary and Wallace Middle
Waynesboro City: $77,390
Kate Collins Middle and William Perry Elementary
West Point: $27,958
West Point Elementary
Westmoreland County: $89,736
Westmoreland High
Williamsburg-James City County: $21,148
J. Blaine Blayton Elementary, James Blair Middle and Norge Elementary
Winchester City: $23,260
Daniel Morgan Middle and John Handley High
Wise County: $250,000
Central High, Coeburn Middle, Coeburn Primary, Eastside High, J.W. Adams Combined, L.F. Addington Middle, St. Paul Elementary, Union High, Union Middle, Union Primary and Wise Primary
Wythe County: $146,216
Fort Chiswell High, Fort Chiswell Middle and George Wythe High
York County: $194,816
Waller Mill Elementary
Grants for the 2023-2024 school year were awarded on a competitive basis to school divisions and grant funds awarded were based on a ranked order on the competitive application criteria.
The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.