Virginia schools receive $12 million in grants to beef up school security

The Virginia Department of Education has provided $12 million in state school security equipment grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 483 schools in 98 school divisions.

The grants will pay for security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, security vestibules, two-way radios, voice and video internal communication systems, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses, mass notification systems and other security enhancements.

In Augusta County, Wilson Elementary School was awarded $77,096 in funding. The City of Staunton received $244,505 for Arthur R. Ware Elementary, Shelburne Middle, Staunton High and preschool programs. Waynesboro was awarded $77,390 for Kate Collins Middle and William Perry Elementary.

Eight school divisions received the full $250,000 in grants including Amelia County, Fauquier County, Franklin City, Fredericksburg City, Galax City, Louisa County. Stafford County and Wise County.

The divisions awarded grants are as follows:

Accomack County: $39,094

Accawmacke Elementary, Arcadia Middle, Chincoteague Elementary, Chincoteague High, Kegotank Elementary, Metompkin Elementary, Nandua High, Pungoteague Elementary and Tangier Combined

Alleghany Highlands: $157,600

Clifton Middle

Amelia County: $250,000

Amelia County Elementary, Amelia County High and Amelia County Middle

Amherst County: $145,252

Amherst County High, Amherst Elementary, Amherst Middle, Central Elementary, Madison Heights Elementary, Monelison Middle and Temperance Elementary

Appomattox County: $140,322

Appomattox County High, Appomattox Elementary, Appomattox Middle and Appomattox Primary

Augusta County: $77,096

Wilson Elementary

Bedford County: $123,371

Bedford Elementary, Bedford Primary, Goodview Elementary, Liberty High, Liberty Middle, Montvale Elementary, Otter River Elementary, Staunton River High and Staunton River Middle

Botetourt County: $58,830

Buchanan Elementary, Central Academy Middle, Cloverdale Elementary, James River High and Read Mountain Middle

Bristol City: $46,775

Joseph Van Pelt Elementary and Virginia Middle

Buchanan County: $1,005

Riverview Elementary/Middle

Buckingham County: $20,101

Buckingham County High and Buckingham County Middle

Buena Vista City: $149,762

Enderly Heights Elementary, F.W. Kling Jr. Elementary and Parry McCluer High

Campbell County: $207,889

Altavista Elementary, Altavista High, Brookville Middle, Campbell County Technical Center, Concord Elementary, Leesville Road Elementary, Rustburg Elementary, Rustburg High, Rustburg Middle, Tomahawk Elementary, William Campbell High and Yellow Branch Elementary

Caroline County: $55,160

Caroline High and Caroline Middle

Carroll County: $148,612

Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladeville Elementary and Laurel Elementary

Charlotte County: $60,396

Bacon District Elementary, Central Middle, Eureka Elementary, Phenix Elementary and Randolph-Henry High

Chesapeake City: $110,900

Deep Creek Middle and Indian River Middle

Clarke County: $29,140

D.G. Cooley Elementary and Johnson-Williams Middle

Culpeper County: $159,673

Culpeper County High, Culpeper Middle, Farmington Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle, Pearl Sample Elementary and Sycamore Park Elementary

Danville City: $74,701

Forest Hills Elementary, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary, George Washington High, O. Trent Bonner Middle, Park Avenue Elementary, Westwood Middle and Woodberry Hills Elementary

Dickenson County: $136,000

Ridgeview High and Ridgeview Middle

Dinwiddie County: $199,524

Dinwiddie County High, Dinwiddie Elementary and Midway Elementary

Fairfax County: $220,878

Forest Edge Elementary, Glen Forest Elementary and Rose Hill Elementary

Fauquier County: $250,000

C.M. Bradley Elementary, Claude Thompson Elementary, Grace Miller Elementary, Greenville Elementary, H.M. Pearson Elementary, James G. Brumfield Elementary, Liberty High, Margaret M. Pierce Elementary, Marshall Middle, Mary Walter Elementary and W.G. Coleman Elementary

Franklin City: $250,000

Franklin High, Joseph P. King Jr. Middle and S.P. Morton Elementary

Franklin County: $191,654

Benjamin Franklin Middle, Franklin County High and Glade Hill Elementary

Frederick County: $39,285

Bass-Hoover Elementary, Evendale Elementary, Indian Hollow Elementary, James Wood Middle and Jordan Springs Elementary

Fredericksburg City: $250,000

Hugh Mercer Elementary, James Monroe High, Lafayette Elementary, Walker-Grant Early Childhood Center and Walker-Grant Middle

Galax City: $250,000

Giles High

Giles County: $10,400

Giles High and Macy Mcclaugherty Elementary/Middle

Gloucester County: $124,120

Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Bethel Elementary, Gloucester High, Page Middle and Petsworth Elementary

Greene County: $169,684

Nathanael Greene Elementary, William Monroe High and William Monroe Middle

Greensville County: $60,304

Edward W. Wyatt Middle and Greensville Elementary

Hampton City: $184,960

A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Albert W. Patrick III Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Alternative Learning Center, Ann H. Kilgore Gifted Center, Armstrong Elementary, Barron Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Christopher C. Kraft Elementary , Francis Asbury Elementary, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary , Mary S. Peake Elementary, Mary T. Christian Elementary, Mary W. Jackson Elementary, Moton Early Childhood Center, Paul Burbank Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Phoebus High, Samuel P. Langley Elementary, Thomas Eaton Middle and William Mason Cooper Elementary

Hanover County: $7,852

Patrick Henry High

Harrisonburg City: $197,884

Bluestone Elementary, Keister Elementary, Spotswood Elementary, Stone Spring Elementary and Thomas Harrison Middle

Henrico County: $95,991

Academy at Virginia Randolph, An Achievable Dream Certified Academy Secondary at Oak Avenue, Anthony P. Mehfoud Elementary, Arthur Ashe Jr. Elementary , Brookland Middle, Cashell Donahoe Elementary, Chamberlayne Elementary, Charles M. Johnson Elementary, Crestview Elementary, David A. Kaechele Elementary , Dumbarton Elementary, Elizabeth Holladay Elementary, Elko Middle, Fair Oaks Elementary, Fairfield Middle, George F. Baker Elementary, George H. Moody Middle, Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Harvie Elementary, Henrico High, Henry D. Ward Elementary, Hermitage High, Highland Springs Elementary, Hungary Creek Middle , Jacob L. Adams Elementary, John Randolph Tucker High, John Rolfe Middle, L. Douglas Wilder Middle, Laburnum Elementary, Lakeside Elementary, Longdale Elementary, Maude Trevvett Elementary, Maybeury Elementary, Montrose Elementary, Quioccasin Middle, R.C. Longan Elementary, Ridge Elementary, Sandston Elementary, Seven Pines Elementary, Skipwith Elementary, Springfield Park Elementary, Three Chopt Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle, Varina Elementary and Varina High

Henry County: $188,000

Campbell Court Elementary, G.W. Carver Elementary, Rich Acres Elementary, Sanville Elementary and Stanleytown Elementary

Highland County: $30,531

Highland Elementary and Highland High

Hopewell City: $216,237

Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, Patrick Copeland Elementary and Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center

King George County: $111,676

King George High, King George Middle and Potomac Elementary

King William County: $25,126

Hamilton Holmes Middle

King and Queen County: $61,760

Central High

Lancaster County: $94,476

Lancaster Middle

Lee County: $183,965

Dryden Elementary, Elk Knob Elementary, Elydale Middle, Flatwoods Elementary, Rose Hill Elementary and St. Charles Elementary

Louisa County: $250,000

Jouett Elementary, Louisa County High, Louisa County Middle, Moss-Nuckols Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Trevilians Elementary

Lunenburg County: $200,000

Central High, Kenbridge Elementary, Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary

Lynchburg City: $100,000

Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle for Innovation

Madison County: $44,202

Madison County High, Waverly Yowell Elementary and William H. Wetsel Middle

Manassas City: $43,267

George Carr Round Elementary, Grace E. Metz Middle, Jennie Dean Elementary and Richard C. Haydon Elementary

Martinsville City: $205,222

Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville High and Martinsville Middle

Mathews County: $173,515

Mathews Elementary, Mathews High and Thomas Hunter Middle

Mecklenburg County: $105,116

Chase City Elementary, Clarksville Elementary, LaCrosse Elementary and South Hill Elementary

Middlesex County: $40,731

Middlesex High

Nelson County: $157,042

Nelson County High, Nelson Middle, Rockfish River Elementary and Tye River Elementary

Newport News City: $232,429

Achievable Dream Middle/High, Denbigh High, Ella J. Fitzgerald Middle, Hidenwood Elementary, John Marshall Early Childhood Center, Mary Passage Middle and Woodside High

Norfolk City: $51,409

Booker T Washington High and Granby High

Nottoway County: $139,156

Blackstone Primary and Crewe Primary

Page County: $172,861

Luray Elementary, Luray Middle, Page County Middle and Stanley Elementary

Patrick County: $77,617

Blue Ridge Elementary, Patrick Springs Primary and Stuart Elementary

Petersburg City: $153,942

Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary and Westview Early Childhood Education Center

Pittsylvania County: $249,999

Brosville Elementary, Chatham Elementary, Chatham High, Chatham Middle, Dan River High, Dan River Middle, Gretna Elementary, Gretna High, Gretna Middle, John L. Hurt Elementary, Kentuck Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary, Tunstall High, Tunstall Middle, Twin Springs Elementary and Union Hall Elementary

Poquoson City: $25,126

Poquoson Primary

Portsmouth City: $69,520

Churchland Middle, Cradock Middle and William E. Waters Middle

Prince Edward County: $1,394

Prince Edward Elementary

Prince George County: $218,776

David A. Harrison Elementary, J.E.J. Moore Middle, L.L. Beazley Elementary, North Elementary and Prince George High

Prince William County: $133,332

Dale City Elementary and Enterprise Elementary

Pulaski County: $80,405

Pulaski County Senior High

Radford City: $25,719

John N. Dalton Intermediate and Radford High

Richmond City: $199,199

Blackwell Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary and Southampton Elementary

Richmond County: $63,821

Rappahannock High and Richmond County Elementary

Roanoke City: $162,266

Addison Aerospace Magnet Middle, Breckinridge Middle, James Madison Middle, John P. Fishwick Middle, Patrick Henry High and Woodrow Wilson Middle

Rockbridge County: $185,126

Central Elementary, Fairfield Elementary, Maury River Middle, Mountain View Elementary, Natural Bridge Elementary and Rockbridge County High

Rockingham County: $39,524

Elkton Middle, Fulks Run Elementary, J. Frank Hillyard Middle, Ottobine Elementary and River Bend Elementary

Russell County: $53,710

Belfast Elementary, Lebanon Elementary and Swords Creek Elementary

Salem City: $5,025

G.W. Carver Elementary

Scott County: $178,914

Duffield-Pattonsville Primary, Dungannon Elementary School, Gate City High, Gate City Middle, Hilton Elementary, Nickelsville Elementary, Rye Cove High, Rye Cove Intermediate, Shoemaker Elementary, Twin Springs High, Weber City Elementary and Yuma Elementary

Shenandoah County: $127,638

Honey Run Elementary, Mountain View High, North Fork Middle, Peter Muhlenberg Middle, Sandy Hook Elementary, Signal Knob Middle, Strasburg High and W.W. Robinson Elementary

Smyth County: $114,581

Atkins Elementary, Chilhowie Elementary, Chilhowie High, Marion Elementary, Marion Middle, Northwood Middle, Oak Point Elementary, Rich Valley Elementary, Saltville Elementary and Sugar Grove Elementary

Southampton County: $69,400

Capron Elementary, Riverdale Elementary and Southampton High

Spotsylvania County: $234,383

Berkeley Elementary, Chancellor Middle and Salem Elementary

Stafford County: $250,000

Andrew G. Wright Middle, Anne E. Moncure Elementary, Edward E. Drew Jr. Middle, Falmouth Elementary, Ferry Farm Elementary, Garrisonville Elementary, Grafton Village Elementary, Hartwood Elementary, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary, North Stafford High, Rockhill Elementary, Rocky Run Elementary, Shirley C. Heim Middle, Stafford Elementary and Widewater Elementary

Staunton City: $244,505

Arthur R. Ware Elementary, Shelburne Middle, Staunton City School PreSchool Programs and Staunton High

Suffolk City: $198,715

Booker T. Washington Elementary, Forest Glen Middle, John Yeates Middle, King’s Fork High and King’s Fork Middle

Surry County: $24,848

Surry Elementary

Sussex County: $73,920

Sussex Central Elementary

Tazewell County: $161,166

Abb’s Valley-Boissevain Elementary, Cedar Bluff Elementary, Dudley Primary, Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle, Richlands Elementary, Richlands High, Richlands Middle, Tazewell High, Tazewell Intermediate, Tazewell Middle and Tazewell Primary

Virginia Beach City: $105,505

Bayside 6th Grade Campus, Bayside High, Birdneck Elementary, Brandon Middle, Green Run High, Kempsville Meadows Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Pembroke Meadows Elementary, Point O’ View Elementary, Providence Elementary, Thalia Elementary, Thoroughgood Elementary, W.T. Cooke Elementary and Windsor Oaks Elementary

Warren County: $24,000

Hilda J. Barbour Elementary

Washington County: $96,464

Abingdon Elementary, Damascus Middle, E.B. Stanley Middle, Glade Spring Middle, Holston High, Meadowview Elementary and Wallace Middle

Waynesboro City: $77,390

Kate Collins Middle and William Perry Elementary

West Point: $27,958

West Point Elementary

Westmoreland County: $89,736

Westmoreland High

Williamsburg-James City County: $21,148

J. Blaine Blayton Elementary, James Blair Middle and Norge Elementary

Winchester City: $23,260

Daniel Morgan Middle and John Handley High

Wise County: $250,000

Central High, Coeburn Middle, Coeburn Primary, Eastside High, J.W. Adams Combined, L.F. Addington Middle, St. Paul Elementary, Union High, Union Middle, Union Primary and Wise Primary

Wythe County: $146,216

Fort Chiswell High, Fort Chiswell Middle and George Wythe High

York County: $194,816

Waller Mill Elementary

Grants for the 2023-2024 school year were awarded on a competitive basis to school divisions and grant funds awarded were based on a ranked order on the competitive application criteria.

The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.