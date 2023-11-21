Countries
Home Virginia police officer charged with child abuse after incident at Harris Teeter store
Police, Virginia

Virginia police officer charged with child abuse after incident at Harris Teeter store

Crystal Graham
Published date:
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
(© Michael – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk police officer has been charged with child abuse after an incident at a grocery store on Saturday night.

According to police, on Nov. 8, at 9:10 p.m., police were called to the Harris Teeter at 1320 Colonial Ave. When officers arrived, they learned the parties were no longer inside the store. However, staff provided officers with security footage of the incident. Police identified the suspect as a Norfolk police officer.

Jonluke W. Beasley, 33, of Norfolk was arrested at 11:10 p.m. and charged with child abuse. He was released on bond.

Beasley has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

