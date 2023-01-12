Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia picks up o lineman from portal but still no coach and numbers lacking
Sports

Virginia picks up O lineman from portal: But still no coach, and numbers lacking

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

The transfer portal taketh – Virginia lost D2 commit Daijon Parker to Iowa earlier this week – but then it giveth something back.

The something back comes in the form of Houston transfer Ugonna Nnanna, a 6’4”, 300-pound offensive tackle with three years of eligibility remaining.

The thing that Nnanna doesn’t bring with him to Grounds is meaningful college experience. The three-star prep recruit from the Class of 2020 only played 28 snaps in two seasons at Houston, and didn’t get on the field in 2022.

But he’s at least, at the moment, a warm body, which Virginia lost with the decommit from Parker, who had been an early commit out of the portal, but then flipped to Iowa, in part, he said, because UVA still doesn’t have an offensive line coach, having lost Garett Tujague to NC State last month.

Head coach Tony Elliott had said at his signing day presser on Dec. 21 that he wanted to have somebody in place to coach the O line after the holidays.

It’s Jan. 12, and there’s not even rumors floating around as to who he might be talking to.

This is not good for a position group that is, for a second straight winter, basically starting from scratch.

This year’s group is losing four starters – Logan Taylor, a four-star recruit from the 2021 recruiting class, is headed to Boston College; John Paul Flores, a transfer from Dartmouth in 2022, is on his way to Louisville; and Jonathan Leech and Derek Devine just decided not to return for what could have been their final year of eligibility.

The guys on their way out accounted for 68.1 percent of the offensive line snaps in 2022.

The O line does return centers Ty Furnish (505 snaps in 2022) and Jestus Johnson (194 snaps), guard Noah Josey (277 snaps) and tackle McKale Boley (135 snaps).

The position group currently has 12 student-athletes on the roster. Elliott told reporters at the Dec. 21 presser that he would like to have 15 offensive linemen heading into training camp in the summer.

There’s still work to do, obviously.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

jerry ratcliffe
,

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Recapping UVA hoops win over UNC, UVA football news and notes
Chris Graham
jayden gardner
,

Analysis: Why doesn’t Tony Bennett try to get the ball in his post guys more?
Chris Graham

The question Why doesn’t UVA try to get the ball into the post more? is one I get a lot as a reporter who covers Virginia basketball.

prison jail
,

Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies
Crystal Graham

A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies in 2022.

senior man in wheelchair
,

COVID-19 cases rise for second straight month in Virginia’s nursing homes
Crystal Graham
staunton
,

Into the future: Reception in downtown Staunton to focus on community
Rebecca Barnabi
reece beekman
,

Reece Beekman ‘pretty close’ to 100 percent, which is good news for Virginia fans
Chris Graham
anthony gill
, ,

‘Hoos in the NBA: Big night for Anthony Gill in Washington Wizards win
Chris Graham