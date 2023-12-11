Countries
Home Virginia Metalcrafters building will provide ‘unique energy’ for Waynesboro Innovation Hub
Local

Virginia Metalcrafters building will provide ‘unique energy’ for Waynesboro Innovation Hub

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
The Waynesboro Innovation Hub will be in the back of the Virginia Metalcrafters Building in Waynesboro. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The Staunton Innovation Hub is bringing co-working space and remote work to the River City for the entrepreneurial spirit.

The Hub opened in downtown Staunton at 32 N. Augusta St. and 11 N. Central Ave. in 2018. Harrisonburg Innovation Hub followed a couple of years ago, and now the Hub is planning to serve Waynesboro entrepreneurs.

“It just happened,” said Staunton Innovation Hub Director Hannah Cooper. “As we have seen the need for workspace in Staunton, since 2020, I have seen the need has multiplied quite a bit.”

A bigger need for workspace is in rural areas and the Hub saw a need in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro area of the Virginia Metalcrafters building, a building which has welcomed several new businesses lately, including Happ Coffee Roasters and Common Wealth Crush.

“It just seemed like a need we needed to fulfill, and the pieces fell into place,” Cooper said.

The Virginia Metalcrafters building provides a “unique energy” for a co-working space.

“People want to be on this end of Waynesboro,” Cooper said of the new businesses, as well as Basic City Beer Co. “I really feel like this has brought a new energy.”

According to Cooper, the Hub knew a smaller space would work in Waynesboro than in Staunton. The difficult decision was deciding where in Waynesboro, because the Hub had several good options. The space in Waynesboro will be approximately 6,100 square feet of private offices, a conference room, a kitchen area, co-working space and focus rooms.

The Waynesboro Innovation Hub is expected to open in March or April of 2024, and will be looking for a part-time Communications Manager.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association's 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

