Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Virginia AG Miyares applauds ‘entrepreneurial spirit’ of Staunton Innovation Hub
Economy, Local, News

Virginia AG Miyares applauds ‘entrepreneurial spirit’ of Staunton Innovation Hub

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at the Staunton Innovation Hub. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

On an RV tour of Virginia, former Gov. George Allen and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited the Staunton Innovation Hub Tuesday evening.

Allen said the Shenandoah Valley contains individuals with wholesomeness and a great work ethic.

“What’s great about the people here is you understand what it takes to win,” Allen, who served as Virginia’s governor from 1994 to 1998, said to business owners and Hub officials gathered for a Happy Hour.

In introducing Miyares, Allen said Miyares works to ensure that Virginians have what they need and so that they don’t need to spend their money on lawyers.

“So when he says he’s ‘the people’s lawyer’ he really means it,” Allen said.

Miyares stands by parents, law enforcement, victims of crime and making sure schools and seniors are safe.

“This is an amazing Innovation Hub,” Miyares, a JMU graduate, said, after a tour of the facility with Hub co-founder Peter Denbigh.

According to Miyares, more than $1 million in tax credits are represented in the creation and innovation of the Hub, which 140 small businesses call home.

“In many, many ways that entrepreneurial spirit is the very, very best of what we are as Americans,” Miyares said.

Poverty is a default state of existence for humans, Miyares said, and the question is not why poverty exists, but how wealth exists.

Miyares said his work in Virginia includes building businesses up so that lives can be changed with the life-altering words: “You’re hired.” The words bring individuals out of poverty.

“Because, what I realized is, you do more to eradicate poverty than anything I could really do with government,” Miyares said of small business owners.

Two thirds of new jobs in the United States are created by entrepreneurialism and small business owners who employ 100 or less.

“Those are the backbones of our economy. So my attitude is how do we unleash the greatest job creating engine the world has ever seen: the American entrepreneur? That should be our attitude in government.”

Before visiting the Hub in downtown Staunton, Miyares and Allen visited the Frontier Culture Museum and attended the Rockingham County TRIAD Re-charting ceremony at JMU in Harrisonburg.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Five Virginia schools report bomb threats that appear to be connected
2 Virginia Organizing renews call for rental inspection program in Waynesboro
3 Analysis: There will be no solution to Israeli-Palestinian question with guns
4 Warner on intelligence failures in Israel: ‘There’ll be time enough to look into those questions’
5 NCAA to review proposed NIL changes: Is UVA poised to be able to take advantage?

Latest News

Health, Local, News

Sentara RMH Medical Center offers annual drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
uva football
Football, Sports

Midseason Report Card: Grading out Virginia at the midpoint of the 2023 football season

Chris Graham

The 1 in Virginia’s 1-5 is still fresh in our minds, the tougher-than-the-score-says-it-was 27-13 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

abortion rights
Politics, Virginia

Study: Virginia voters do not trust Glenn Youngkin on abortion

Crystal Graham

Voters in competitive legislative districts in Virginia do not trust Republican leadership on the issue of abortion, according to polling released today.

powerball lottery tickets
Schools, Virginia

Virginia residents spend big money on lottery tickets; public education is ‘big winner’

Crystal Graham
youth adult interview job training
Economy, News, Virginia

Fewer Virginians applied for first-time unemployment benefits in week ending Sept. 23

Rebecca Barnabi
rocktown energy festival clean energy future
Climate, Local

Annual Rocktown Energy Festival returns to Harrisonburg on Saturday

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats want DOE investigation of Youngkin administration, voter rolls

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy