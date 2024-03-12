Countries
Virginia married couple's death by carbon monoxide ruled homicide-suicide
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia married couple’s death by carbon monoxide ruled homicide-suicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

An investigation in the deaths of an East Falls Church married couple has found the cause and manner of death to be ruled homicide-suicide.

The deceased, Maria Theista Macknight, 72, and Gregory Cunningham, 72, of Arlington, died by carbon monoxide poisoning.

The couple was found on Dec. 7 in the 2400 block of N. Powhatan Street of Arlington County after a welfare check was initiated. Officers located the adult male and female deceased inside with signs of intentional carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Arlington Police Department’s homicide and robbery unit initiated a death investigation.

In March, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of Macknight’s death a homicide with cause being carbon monoxide poisoning. Cunningham’s death was ruled a suicide with cause being carbon monoxide poisoning.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 228-4180 or [email protected].

 


If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org
For mental-health resources in the region, visit the Project Mental Health page on AFP.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

