Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man sentenced to four years in prison for shooting at barking dog
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to four years in prison for shooting at barking dog

Crystal Graham
Published date:
judge banging gavel in courtroom
(© francescosgura – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk Circuit Court judge sentenced a 35-year-old man to four years in prison for shooting at a barking dog outside his Fairmont Park home in 2020.

Neal Delanta Cook also had an additional eight years suspended on the condition that Cook has no contact with the victims as well as complete five years of uniform good behavior and an indeterminate period of supervised probation upon his release.

According to court records, on Jan. 15, 2020, around 9:30 p.m., Cook and another individual were walking by a home near the corner of Bapaume and Bellevue avenues.

The home’s video surveillance system captured footage of Cook shooting at the residence after a dog in the yard began barking.

Bullets struck the home, but the residents and dog were not injured.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Norfolk Police arrested Cook at his home in the same neighborhood and recovered a firearm.

Cook is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Aug. 28, 2023, Cook pleaded guilty to two counts of being a non-violent felon in possession of a firearm and to one count of maliciously discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Judge David W. Lannetti accepted Cook’s plea with no agreement to his sentence. On Friday, Lannetti sentenced Cook.

Cook is currently serving a prison sentence for a separate offense he committed in Virginia Beach after the Norfolk shooting, and this new sentence will run consecutively to the current one.

“The law protects human beings and our companion animals, and we are glad that the victims and their pet are all right,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “The defendant engaged in violent and dangerous behavior, and he has earned his sentence.”

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michelle L. Newkirk prosecuted Cook’s case on behalf of the Commonwealth, and Norfolk Police Detective Matthew M. Nordan led the investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
2 Bob Good, who backed DeSantis, trying to repent with fresh endorsement of Donald Trump
3 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog
4 Why are Trump, Republicans so dead set on helping Putin win his war in Ukraine?
5 VDOT to host public hearing on shared-use path for two Staunton roads

Latest News

red fire alarm
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville apartment fire caused by malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack

Crystal Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Franklin County: Charges pending in two-vehicle crash that claimed life of Virginia woman

Crystal Graham

A woman is dead after her Dodge Caravan was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling east on Old Franklin Turnpike in Franklin County.

Arts & Culture, Local

Warm futures: Angels of Assisi animal shelter in Roanoke assists in rescue of Monroe County 35

Rebecca Barnabi

A rescue organization in Monroe County, West Virginia was concerned last week about a large group of dogs living outside in the elements. 

black mental health
Opinion

Greg Thrasher: The culture of Negrophobia in America

Contributors
joe biden donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump, gaffe machine, tries to skate old age, cognitive decline issues

Chris Graham
auto worker mechanic
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would address need for skilled workers, especially in rural areas

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

‘Deep well of talent’: Charlottesville theater students bring home national awards from Atlanta

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status