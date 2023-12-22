Virginia man dead after vehicle runs off road, struck head on by van in Powhatan County

A 31-year-old Virginia man is dead following a crash Thursday on Route 522/Maidens Road in Powhatan County.

Matthew W. Jones, 31, of Powhatan County, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to VSP, at 10:45 a.m., police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2010 Chevy Cobalt, driven by Jones, was headed south of Route 522 when it ran off the right hand side of the road, overcorrected and came back into the northbound lane. A 2017 Chevrolet Express van struck the Chevy head on. The van then overturned on the passenger side.

The driver and passenger of the van were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.