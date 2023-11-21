Countries
Virginia drug trafficker sentenced for fentanyl, heroin, firearm possession

Crystal Graham
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

A Midlothian man was sentenced today to five years in prison for possessing a fentanyl and heroin mixture in addition to unlawfully possessing a firearm.

On July 20, Allen C. Clack, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of a mixture containing both fentanyl and heroin and to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, in the summer of 2022, law enforcement agents conducted an investigation of Clack’s alleged drug trafficking activities in and around the City of Richmond.

As a result of that investigation, agents executed search warrants on Clack’s vehicle and his residence.

On Sept. 21, 2022, agents located Clack in his vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of hallucinogenic mushrooms containing Psilocyn, approximately 36 grams of a fentanyl and heroin mixture, and 3.66 grams of cocaine, along with a loaded 9mm pistol and items used for the packaging and distribution of illegal controlled substances.

From Clack’s residence, agents recovered more than 73 grams of a fentanyl and heroin mixture and more than 71 grams of fentanyl, along with a second handgun.

Prior to Sept. 21, 2022, Clack had been convicted of felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine. As a result, he was prohibited from possessing or transporting firearms.

