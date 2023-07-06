Virginia man charged in Arlington County fentanyl overdose death

Arlington County Police are announcing charges have been obtained following an investigation into a June 29 fentanyl overdose death.

Armand Navarro, 30, of Lorton, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Navarro is being held on unrelated charges in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

At 10:06 p.m. on June 29, 2022, police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Courthouse Road for the report of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers located an unnamed adult male inside a residence suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Despite lifesaving measures attempted by officers and the Arlington County Fire Department, the male was pronounced deceased on scene.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined cause of death to be acute fentanyl and mirtazapine intoxication.

Detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Section initiated a comprehensive investigation which included witness interviews and the review of evidence. As a result of the review, detectives identified Navarro as the individual suspected of supplying the deceased with controlled substances, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected] or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).