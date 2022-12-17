Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia loses two more an o linemen and tailback to the transfer portal
Sports

Virginia loses two more – an O lineman and tailback – to the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

The two latest additions to the transfer portal from Virginia are stories of what might could be, and what might have been.

Four-star prep offensive line recruit Logan Taylor placed his name into the portal on Friday. He’s the what might could be guy here.

Taylor, a 6’6”, 300-pound redshirt freshman from Northern Virginia, was on the field for 699 offensive snaps in 2022, grading out at 55.9, according to Pro Football Focus.

His pass-block numbers weren’t great: Taylor allowed 33 QB pressures, including four sacks, on 415 dropbacks.

Taylor’s story is all about his potential. The four-star was a spring semester enrollee in 2021, but ended up redshirting in the fall of 2021.

He was a Top 25 national recruit on the O line in the Class of 2021, and was the #8 prospect in Virginia – a rare top in-state recruit for the program in the Bronco Mendenhall era.

The what might have been guy is Ronnie Walker, a tailback from Hopewell who had transferred in from Indiana in 2020, but was never able to do much at UVA because of injuries.

In limited action spread across 18 games over three seasons at Virginia, Walker ran the ball 38 times, gaining 138 yards and scoring three TDs, and added 20 yards on two receptions.

Walker was a two-time All-State selection at Hopewell High, rushing for 2,011 yards in 2016 and 1,344 yards in 2017, before committing to Indiana, where he played for two seasons.

Walker will have one year of eligibility left.

Taylor will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

988 lifeline
,

 $1 million allocated to expand 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia
Crystal Graham
Nelson 151

12 Days of Christmas fundraiser returns to Nelson County on Sunday
Crystal Graham

Nelson 151 will host its 13th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser beginning on Sunday and running through Dec. 31.

tiktok

Youngkin issues executive order banning TikTok from state government phones
Chris Graham

Virginia is the latest state to ban TikTok from state government phones and wireless networks, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin issuing an executive order on Friday.

mir mcclean

UConn transfer Mir McLean is a big reason why Virginia is off to an 11-0 start
Chris Graham
twitter

Elon Musk can’t ban us from Twitter: Because we’d already quit
Chris Graham
Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner, back on American soil, plans to return to the WNBA in 2023
Chris Graham
army football

Change in defense bill could keep Army linebacker Andre Carter II out of the NFL
Chris Graham