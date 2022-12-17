Virginia loses two more – an O lineman and tailback – to the transfer portal

The two latest additions to the transfer portal from Virginia are stories of what might could be, and what might have been.

Four-star prep offensive line recruit Logan Taylor placed his name into the portal on Friday. He’s the what might could be guy here.

Taylor, a 6’6”, 300-pound redshirt freshman from Northern Virginia, was on the field for 699 offensive snaps in 2022, grading out at 55.9, according to Pro Football Focus.

His pass-block numbers weren’t great: Taylor allowed 33 QB pressures, including four sacks, on 415 dropbacks.

Taylor’s story is all about his potential. The four-star was a spring semester enrollee in 2021, but ended up redshirting in the fall of 2021.

He was a Top 25 national recruit on the O line in the Class of 2021, and was the #8 prospect in Virginia – a rare top in-state recruit for the program in the Bronco Mendenhall era.

The what might have been guy is Ronnie Walker, a tailback from Hopewell who had transferred in from Indiana in 2020, but was never able to do much at UVA because of injuries.

In limited action spread across 18 games over three seasons at Virginia, Walker ran the ball 38 times, gaining 138 yards and scoring three TDs, and added 20 yards on two receptions.

Walker was a two-time All-State selection at Hopewell High, rushing for 2,011 yards in 2016 and 1,344 yards in 2017, before committing to Indiana, where he played for two seasons.

Walker will have one year of eligibility left.

Taylor will have three years of eligibility at his next school.