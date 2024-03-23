Virginia Lottery reports $3M Mega Millions winner; jackpot increases to $1.1B

An online Virginia Lottery player woke up this morning to an email alerting them they had won $3 million in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing. Who wouldn’t want to wake up to that news?

The ticket, which matched the first five numbers in the drawing, was bought online by a player in Vinton.

The only number that did not match was the Mega Ball number. The prize for all five numbers is generally $1 million but the player also purchased the Megaplier which tripled the prize.

Three tickets in Virginia also won $10,000 each.

The $10K winning tickets were bought at:

Meridian Deli, 1201 Braddock Place, Alexandria

Loehmann Plaza Exxon, 7269 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

Route 1 BP, 2307 Emancipation Highway, Fredericksburg

A total of 72,413 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Friday’s drawing.

No ticket in Virginia or elsewhere matched all six winning numbers, so the jackpot for Tuesday grows to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.