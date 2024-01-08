Countries
Virginia Football all-time great Herman Moore not among 2024 Hall of Fame class
Football, Sports

Virginia Football all-time great Herman Moore not among 2024 Hall of Fame class

Chris Graham
Published date:
herman moore uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Three ACC Football alums are among the 22 elected to the College Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2024, from a joint announcement of the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame.

Not included among the Class of 2024 honorees: Virginia all-time great Herman Moore.

The three ACC guys elected in the class are Florida State running back Warrick Dunn, Pitt wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and North Carolina defensive end Julius Peppers.

All fine choices; none of them are Herman Moore, though.

Moore was among the 87 former FBS players and coaches on the 2024 ballot.

The Danville native was a 1991 first-round NFL Draft pick after his first-team All-America season in 1990 in which he amassed 1,190 yards and 13 TDs on 54 catches.

Those numbers earned Moore a sixth-place finish in the 1990 Heisman Trophy balloting.

The 22.0 yards that he averaged per catch over his three-year UVA career is still an NCAA record.

A 12-year NFL veteran, Moore led the league in receptions twice (1995: 123 catches; 1997: 104 catches), and he finished his pro career with 670 catches, 9,174 yards and 62 TDs.

Five former UVA players and three former coaches are in the College Football Hall of Fame – Bill Dudley (1956), Earle “Greasy” Neale (1967), Tom Scott (1979), Frank Murray (1983) Joe Palumbo (1999), George Welsh (2004), Jim Dombrowski (2008) and Anthony Poindexter (2020).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

