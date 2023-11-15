Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia farmers and small businesses awarded $2.3M in USDA Rural Development grant funding
Agriculture, Economy, Virginia

Virginia farmers and small businesses awarded $2.3M in USDA Rural Development grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
planting a tree
(© Laurentiu – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has awarded $2.3 million in Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants to Virginia farmers and small businesses in nine communities.

“We are pleased to invest in renewable energy infrastructure and zero-emission systems that are good for businesses like Virginia Artesian Bottling Company and help them operate more sustainably,” Director of State Operations Dr. Basil Gooden said. “The system put in place here with fiscal year 2022 funding is a great illustration of what will be possible for new grant recipients making comparable energy efficiency improvements.”

Virginia Rural Development is providing financing for eight photovoltaic systems and five grain dryers in the city of Williamsburg and the counties of Accomack, Augusta, Culpeper, Gloucester, Powhatan, Rockingham, Southampton and Tazewell. Examples of solar projects are:

  • Last Hurrah LLC is receiving a grant to purchase and install a 577.15 kilowatt (kW) roof system on a poultry farm in Accomack County. Energy generated will offset almost 100 percent of electricity consumption for the houses with a simple payback of about 17 years.
  • Lone Oak Poultry LLC will use a grant for a 48 kW roof system, which will offset 101 percent of the current annual consumption for two poultry houses on the 30-acre property in Augusta County.
  • Ramsey Holding Company is receiving a grant for a 789.1 kW roof system to be installed on six leased buildings in Tazewell County, which are currently used for office space, a workshop, a fire training facility and a Lowe’s home improvement store. The grantee is making these improvements to offer an added energy efficiency benefit for his tenants.

“These investments will help the 13 participating business owners and agricultural producers lower costs, generate new income and strengthen the resiliency of their operations while creating a brighter future for all Virginians through reduced greenhouse gas emissions,” said Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director.

The awards were made possible in part by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the nation’s largest investment in combatting the climate crisis. The funding also advances the president’s Investing in America agenda to grow the nation’s economy from the middle-out and bottom up. The $145 million in total funding will help fuel a clean energy economy through 697 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 45 states and one territory.

The next quarterly deadline for REAP applications is Dec. 31, 2023, and includes $144.5 million for underutilized renewable energy technologies.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground
2 Preview: Cory Alexander in the house for ACCN as UVA set to face Texas Southern
3 Skill games could result in $500 fine; harsher penalties possible for operators in Virginia
4 Smoke in region due to shift in wind, active wildfires throughout Virginia
5 Twenty state AGs push for removal of foreign student visa holders who support Hamas

Latest News

chris graham rod mullins nascar
Sports

Podcast: Biggest surprises, disappointments, from the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Rod Mullins/Chris Graham
Fentanyl
Police, Virginia

After tragic overdose in Southwest Virginia, investigators follow the trail for convictions

Crystal Graham

A supplier of pressed fentanyl pills that lead to a tragic overdose in Southwest Virginia pled guilty to a pair of federal drug charges Tuesday.

blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Police, Virginia

Forest Service announces temporary closure of portions of Blue Ridge Parkway due to fire

Crystal Graham

The Blue Ridge Parkway will close from milepost 66.3 to milepost 85.9 tonight until further notice. Visitors should plan for a detour.

Local, Police

Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground

Crystal Graham
school classroom teacher
Local, News, Schools

Waynesboro Schools ‘making lemonade out of lemons’ with new program for special ed

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board approves appropriation to budget for 2023-2024 school year

Rebecca Barnabi
cory alexander charlotte
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Cory Alexander in the house for ACCN as UVA set to face Texas Southern

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy