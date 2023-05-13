Virginia DEQ working to clean up nine illicit dump sites in Richmond, Henrico County

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is working with an environmental contractor to clean up nine identified illicit dump sites in the City of Richmond and Henrico County.

The first dump site was reported on Wednesday, according to a report from DEQ.

The Henrico County Division of Fire and Richmond Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the origin of the materials. Preliminary assessment suggests the substances are not hazardous to human health.

The materials appear to be various colored gel compounds that are used in the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the dump sites, which are marked by red fire tape or yellow caution tape.

If you have information about this illicit dumping, contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit a tip online.