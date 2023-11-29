Virginia Beach: Two men arrested in connection with Lineberry Park shooting over drugs

Two suspects are in custody related to a shooting in Lineberry Park on Kings Point Road in Virginia Beach earlier this month.

Shyria Parham, 23, of Newport News, and Shaquille Pugh, 26, of Virginia Beach, were apprehended Tuesday on outstanding warrants related to the incident.

The Virginia Beach Police Department warrant fugitive unit and SWAT team were assisted by the Norfolk Police Department in the arrests.

According to police, on Nov. 9, at 6:15 p.m., the VBPD officers responded to reports of shots fired and discovered evidence at the location but did not find any victims or suspects at the scene.

A local hospital reported a walk-in gunshot victim, a 41-year-old male, who was connected to the incident. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation found that the shooting transpired during a narcotics deal involving marijuana.

The charges filed against Parham and Pugh include aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in commission of a felony, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Parham faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.