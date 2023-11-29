Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Beach: Two men arrested in connection with Lineberry Park shooting over drugs
Police, Virginia

Virginia Beach: Two men arrested in connection with Lineberry Park shooting over drugs

Crystal Graham
Published date:
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
(© Michael – stock.adobe.com)

Two suspects are in custody related to a shooting in Lineberry Park on Kings Point Road in Virginia Beach earlier this month.

Shyria Parham, 23, of Newport News, and Shaquille Pugh, 26, of Virginia Beach, were apprehended Tuesday on outstanding warrants related to the incident.

The Virginia Beach Police Department warrant fugitive unit and SWAT team were assisted by the Norfolk Police Department in the arrests.

According to police, on Nov. 9, at 6:15 p.m., the VBPD officers responded to reports of shots fired and discovered evidence at the location but did not find any victims or suspects at the scene.

A local hospital reported a walk-in gunshot victim, a 41-year-old male, who was connected to the incident. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation found that the shooting transpired during a narcotics deal involving marijuana.

The charges filed against Parham and Pugh include aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in commission of a felony, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Parham faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center
3 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

virginia deq
Virginia

Town of Pound to evaluate redevelopment potential projects following successful WV model

Crystal Graham
israel gaza
Politics, Virginia

Clear guidance requested by Virginia lawmakers for federal workers’ freedom of expression rights

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia federal workers have voiced concerns that they fear censorship for expressing their personal views about the Middle East conflict.

farm sprinkler
Climate, Local

Augusta County farmers eligible for USDA assistance due to ongoing drought

Crystal Graham

Augusta County farmers affected by the drought may be eligible for assistance from the USDA.

fire truck jacket helmet
Local

Harrisonburg to purchase property for new fire station; expected to open in 2025

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

UVA Football Mailbag: Recruiting target, VT meltdown, season-ticket holder done

Chris Graham
snow plow
Climate, Virginia

Focus on safety: VDOT prepared for winter weather with $220M budget, equipment, staff

Rebecca Barnabi
transgender
Sports

Florida students stage walk out after staff reassigned over trans volleyball player

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy