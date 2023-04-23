Virginia Beach Police looking for missing 7-year-old: Possible sighting in Norfolk

The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 7-year-old.

Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian, in Virginia Beach on April 6. They may be traveling in a dark green 1995 Ford Explorer with Virginia tags. There was a possible sighting in Norfolk.

Ava is considered endangered due to concerns for her physical safety.

Michael Killian, 26, is wanted on several felony charges with a reward of up to $1,500 for his arrest.

Michael is 5’8” and approx. 130 pounds. He has multiple tattoos.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.