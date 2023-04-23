Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia beach police looking for missing 7 year old possible sighting in norfolk
Virginia

Virginia Beach Police looking for missing 7-year-old: Possible sighting in Norfolk

Chris Graham
Published date:

ava killian3The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 7-year-old.

Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian, in Virginia Beach on April 6. They may be traveling in a dark green 1995 Ford Explorer with Virginia tags. There was a possible sighting in Norfolk.

Ava is considered endangered due to concerns for her physical safety.

Michael Killian, 26, is wanted on several felony charges with a reward of up to $1,500 for his arrest.

Michael is 5’8” and approx. 130 pounds. He has multiple tattoos.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 New album from Tess Majors, ‘The Voice Memos,’ earns praise from Rolling Stone
2 Magnolia Rose growing, planning for teen outreach and home for sex trafficking survivors
3 Virginia Beach Police looking for missing 7-year-old: Possible sighting in Norfolk
4 Mailbag: Reader brings up First Amendment concerns with basketball coach tattoo issue
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of April 24-28

Chris Graham
court law
U.S./World

Arizona man sentenced to 30 years for producing child sexual abuse material

Chris Graham

An Arizona man was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for production of child sexual abuse material.

pets dogs children
Virginia

Norfolk animal shelter reaches capacity, asking public to adopt dogs

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center has used its last dog kennel and urgently needs your help making some space for incoming dogs.

jerry ratcliffe virginia sports hall of fame
Sports

Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in early Saturday morning shooting on R Street

Chris Graham
uva lacrosse syracuse
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #3 Virginia gets out to early 6-0 lead, cruises past #13 Syracuse, 19-12

Chris Graham
parkway fire
Local

Fire forces closure of 16-mile section of Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy