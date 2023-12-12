Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Basketball Notebook: Checking in on Shedrick, Traudt, Caffaro
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Checking in on Shedrick, Traudt, Caffaro

Chris Graham
Published date:
kadin shedrick
Photo: ACC/Jaylynn Nash

The one you’re most interested in, no doubt, is Kadin Shedrick, so we’ll start here.

Shedrick, at Texas, is putting up nice counting numbers – 13.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.6 blocks per game, 66.7 percent shooting.

Most of the damage, it needs to be pointed out, has come against the Longhorns’ guarantee-game opponents.

Texas has only played two games against teams ranked in the Top 150 of KenPom – UConn and Arquettee

Shedrick didn’t play in the UConn game, an 81-71 Texas loss on Nov. 20, and in the 86-65 loss to Marquette on Dec. 6, he scored six points (1-of-3 FG, 4-of-6 FT) and had two rebounds, a block, an assist, two turnovers and three fouls in 23 minutes.

I’d put this one on, the jury is still out.

Shedrick, you may remember, got out to good starts numbers-wise the past two seasons at Virginia, then lost his starting job by mid-January of each of those years as the schedule got tougher.

Isaac Traudt
Photo: UVA Athletics

Next, to Isaac Traudt at Creighton.

The 6’10” stretch big is the one we’re going to miss.

The way Tony Bennett wants to play these days, he’d almost certainly be using Traudt, who is shooting 51.6 percent (16-of-31) from three this season, big-time this season, and in the future.

Traudt, at the least, would be the first big off the bench this year behind Jake Groves, and I think there’s a good chance that he may have been the starter at the five spot.

As it is, Traudt, who transferred after a redshirt year at Virginia because he was homesick for his native Nebraska, is getting 16.0 minutes per game off the bench for Creighton, scoring 7.0 points and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game.

The rebounding number is a concern for a 6’10”, 235-pound big, I’d say.

francisco caffaro
Photo: ACC/Jaylynn Nash

Finally, to Papi, Francisco Caffaro, the seven-footer who landed at Santa Clara.

Papi is putting up Papi-like numbers: 5.6 points and 5.5 boards in 18.5 minutes a game, shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.

Caffaro put up double-digits in his first two games – 13 points and eight rebounds in the 77-69 win over Utah Tech on Nov. 8, 10 points and five boards in the 82-59 win over Saint Francis on Nov. 11 – and hasn’t done much since.

Papi had two points and five rebounds in the 89-77 loss to Stanford on Nov. 14, four points and three rebounds in the 88-82 loss to Oregon on Nov. 24, and zero points and five boards in the 86-56 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 25.

That’s the Papi that we know and love.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor
2 Virginia zoo may not survive after 89 living, 28 deceased animals seized in investigation
3 UVA, Virginia Tech, VCU partnering in launch of new Virginia Research Triangle
4 Virginia coach Tony Bennett likes Cavaliers’ defense, reveals his next career move
5 Virginia Basketball Notebook: Checking in on Shedrick, Traudt, Caffaro

Latest News

lab with researcher and test tubes
Health, Local

UVA celebrates groundbreaking of biotech institute for ‘research, manufacturing and treatment’

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Virginia coach Tony Bennett likes Cavaliers’ defense, reveals his next career move

Scott German

For us Virginia Basketball fans that see the glass as always being half-empty, the concern is, when does Tony Bennett hang up his whistle, and what’s next? 

paul akere drake maye
Football, Sports

North Carolina QB Drake Maye announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Chris Graham

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye said Monday that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, foregoing his final two years at UNC, and also the Tar Heels’ bowl game against West Virginia later this month.

israel gaza
Arts & Media, Politics, Virginia

Gov. Youngkin proposes new funding for Virginia Holocaust Museum, $2M for security grants

Rebecca Barnabi
free range chickens in open meadow
Virginia

Council established to serve seven Virginia counties, attract new poultry businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham football
Health

Chris Graham: Today is Day 1 for me in terms of dealing with depression

Chris Graham
police augusta county sheriff deputy arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Stuarts Draft man arrested related to Nov. 8 road rage incident involving firearm

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy