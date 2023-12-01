Countries
Home Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame announces three-member Class of 2024
Baseball, Sports

Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame announces three-member Class of 2024

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva duke baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

The Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame will induct Jon Benick (1999-2001), George Priftis (1980-1983) and David Stone (1999-2002) in its Class of 2024.

The trio will bring the number of former players and coaches in the Hall of Fame, which was established in 2017, to 41.

Hall of Fame plaques are on permanent display at Disharoon Park on the right field line concourse.

“One of the highlights in our program each year is the ability to recognize the accomplishments of our former players,” O’Connor said. “Jon, George and David had exceptional careers while wearing the Cavalier uniform and make up another well deserving class for our Hall of Fame. I’m thrilled that they are being honored for their accomplishments and am excited to welcome them back to Grounds this January.”

Inductee bios

1B/UTL – Jon Benick (1999-01)

  • Two-time All-ACC selection. Named to the First Team at first base in 2000 after collecting second team honors as a utility player in 1999.
  • Ninth round pick (270th overall) of the San Diego Padres in the 2001 MLB Draft.
  • Set the single-season record for hits (88) in a season in 1999.
  • Hit 18 home runs in 2001, the second most in program history at the time and still stands as the third-most in a season ever.
  • Left UVA ranked second in career home runs (35), second most career RBI (162) and fourth-most in total bases (372).
  • Named to the 2000 ACC All-Tournament Team.
  • Career: .323 (216-for-669), 121 runs, 44 2B, 1 3B, 35 HR, 160 RBI in 168 games played

INF – George Priftis (1980-83)

  • Two-time All-ACC selection, earned first team honors at second base in 1983 and second team accolades at third base in 1982.
  • Served as a team captain in 1983
  • Drafted in the 26th round (644th overall) by the Seattle Mariners in the 1983 MLB Draft
  • Set the school single season RBI record twice, 46 in 1981 and then 57 in 1982.
  • Left UVA as the career record holder for RBI (158) and walks (112). Still ranks in the top-10 in both categories.
  • His .491 on-base percentage in 1983 was the second-highest ever at the time and is still tied for the fifth-highest in program history.
  • Batted .361 in 1982, the sixth-highest in the ACC.
  • Holds the program record for assists (9) in an ACC Tournament game.
  • Career: .335 (191-for-570) with 128 runs, 32 2B, 2 3B, 20 HR, 158 RBI in 163 career games.

OF – David Stone (1999-2002)

  • Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American (2001 & 2002)
  • UVA career leader in stolen bases (83) and walks (156)
  • At the time of graduation, his 83 stolen bases were the 15th most in ACC history, still ranks 21st in league history as of 2023.
  • Collected 276 career hits and played in 226 career games, both are the second most in UVA history.
  • As of 2023, ranked in the top-10 in eight different career or single-season categories
  • Walked 43 times in 2001, the second most in a single season at the time, still ranks ninth all-time as of 2023.
  • Set the UVA single-season record with 26 stolen bases in 2002 (has since been surpassed, currently ranks 4th).
  • Left UVA ranked fourth all-time with 174 career runs scored (currently ranks seventh).
  • Selected in the 36th round (1,087th overall) by the San Francisco Giants in the 2002 Draft.
  • Stone was a biology major at Virginia and graduated with a 3.902 grade point average.
  • Career: .324 (276-for-851), 174 runs, 39 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 113 RBI, 83-for-102 SB in 226 career games

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

