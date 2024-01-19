Virginia AG, who couldn’t find more votes for Trump, wants to tell Colorado what to do

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, whose effort to pretend that the 2020 election was rigged blew up in his face earlier this week, is now making news by signing on to an effort to tell another state what it should do regarding Donald Trump.

Miyares’ office announced Friday that the Republican AG has signed onto a legal brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to tell Colorado to put Trump back on the ballot for the state’s presidential primary.

The coalition of 25 Republican state AGs argue in the brief that Congress has to decide whether to disqualify a person from office ineligible under the Section 3 of Fourteenth Amendment.

You know, because of states’ rights, and all.

“In declaring that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for President in the coming election,” the coalition wrote, “the Colorado Supreme Court has effectively reordered the roles of all the relevant players in presidential elections.”

An alternative view: the judges in Colorado understand better than these Republican AGs do that elections aren’t federal matters, but rather, state matters.

“It’s up to the American people to decide who the next President of the United States is,” Miyares said in a statement. “Removing your political opponent from the ballot isn’t democracy, and it isn’t acceptable.”

Nice hyperbole there, but … who is he saying is responsible for “removing your political opponent”?

He’s playing politics, sure, but he should also know better.