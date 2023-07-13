Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvice president kamala harris makes american history again with tie breaking votes
U.S. News

Vice President Kamala Harris makes American history again with tie-breaking votes

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Jennifer McClellan Kamala Harris
Photo: Office of Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris made history again by casting her 31st vote to break a tie in the U.S. Senate.

The last vice president to do so was John C. Calhoun in 1832.

“My mother gave me great advice, which is that I may be the first to do many things,” she said. “I’m going to make sure I’m not the last.”

In 2020’s election, Harris was elected as the first woman and person of color to serve as vice president of the United States.

Calhoun reached the milestone in eight years, The Associated Press reported, but Harris reached it in 2.5 years.

“It really says more about our time, and our political climate, than it does about anything else,” Joel K. Goldstein, a vice presidential historian, told the AP. “Our politics is so polarized that, even on the sort of matters that in the past would have flown through, it takes the vice president to cast a tiebreaking vote.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York congratulated Harris before she exited the chamber.

The U.S. Constitution states that the vice president’s only constitutional duty is to break tie votes. The duty sometimes limits Harris’s travel opportunities. Before she took office, she wrote in the San Franscisco Chronicle: “it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”

The constitutional duty required her tie-breaking vote on the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

window air conditioner unit
Virginia

Local social services departments offer cooling assistance, applications due August 15

Rebecca Barnabi
wine and cheese
Business, Culture, Local

Cheers: Wine Festival returns with Augusta County Fair

Rebecca Barnabi

Pour the wine and gather friends, because the Augusta County Fair is back in town, which means so is the Augusta County Fair Wine Festival.

Culture, Local

July Ivy Talk: Dr. William Kurtz to share story of Black men who served in the Civil War

Rebecca Barnabi

The Ivy Creek Foundation’s July Ivy Talk will focus on African American Union Soldiers from Albemarle County.

waynesboro
Business, Culture, Local

Waynesboro bed and breakfast looks to expand offerings to include small outdoor events

Crystal Graham
valley league baseball
Sports

Eight recent Waynesboro Generals alums taken in 2023 MLB Draft

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?

Chris Graham
forest
Virginia

National forest in Virginia receives project funding through Good Neighbor Authority investment

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy