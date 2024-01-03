Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOT to hold citizen meeting in Warren County on Rockland Road crossing project
Local

VDOT to hold citizen meeting in Warren County on Rockland Road crossing project

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
train tracks
(© den-belitsky – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a “Pardon-Our-Dust” Citizen Information Meeting concerning construction of a grade-separated crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway on Route 658 (Rockland Road) in Warren County, near Front Royal and the Virginia Inland Port.

The public is invited to attend Wednesday, January 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 10, 266 Rockland Court, Front Royal. VDOT will make a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.  The inclement weather date for the meeting is January 18 at the same time and location.

A construction contract valued at $11.8 million was awarded in October 2023 to Shirley Contracting Company LLC of Lorton.

Construction will begin in early 2024 with the new bridge open to traffic by December 2025. Route 658 (Rockland Road) will be closed in the vicinity of the NSRR tracks for the duration and traffic detoured via Routes 340/522 (Winchester Road) to the west and Route 661 (Fairground Road) to the east and north. Rockland Park will remain open to the public during construction.

Motorists currently experience random frequent and extensive delays at the railroad crossing with trains accessing the track multiple times per day. Train traffic includes trains traveling through the corridor or performing unloading operations at the Virginia Inland Port. The Route 658 grade-separated crossing consists of a bridge 220-feet long and 42-feet wide with a minimum vertical clearance of 23 feet over the railroad tracks, accommodating double-stacked freight containers, which will allow Route 658 traffic to travel uninterrupted on the bridge while trains pass underneath.

The project includes improvements to roadway approaches on Route 658 and realigns part of Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard), the entrance to Rockland Park.

In 2019, Route 658 had an average daily traffic count of 2,200 vehicles per day, and by the design year of 2046, the estimated average daily traffic volume will be 5,990 vehicles per day.

The total estimated cost for the project is $20.6 million including preliminary engineering, right-of-way costs and construction. The project is funded in part by a BUILD grant awarded to the Virginia Port Authority by the National Maritime Administration.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

social media
Politics, U.S. & World

Sen. Warner encourages government communication with social media companies

Rebecca Barnabi
lab with researcher and test tubes
Health, U.S. & World

Michael J. Fox Foundation awards more than $2M to Swedish company to develop first treatment

Rebecca Barnabi

The Michael J. Fox Foundation awarded $2 million to a Swedish company working to discover and develop novel treatments for Parkinson's. 

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: Virginia faces Louisville, looking to get back on track

Chris Graham

Virginia (10-3, 1-1 ACC) hosts Louisville (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at JPJ. AFP editor Chris Graham will cover the game live here – with updated commentary and analysis from press row halfway up the lower bowl.

climate change
Climate, Local

Harrisonburg’s Laura Dent appointed vice chair of NLC advocacy committee

Crystal Graham
charlottesville fire department joe phillips deputy fire chief
Local

Charlottesville Fire Department 24-year veteran promoted to role of Deputy Fire Chief

Crystal Graham
child with basket of blackberries
Schools, Virginia

Virginia children to explore crops and greenhouse gardening during ag literacy week

Crystal Graham
internet search bar Google
Local, Politics

Charlottesville: Applications for vacancy on Police Civilian Oversight Board due by Feb. 29

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status