Shenandoah County: VDOT reschedules meeting on Route 42, West Ox Road roundabout

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a resident information meeting regarding the Route 42 Corridor Pedestrian Improvements and West Ox Road Roundabout in Shenandoah County.

The meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., January 18, 2024, at Central High School, 1147 Susan Avenue, Woodstock. The original Jan. 9 date for this meeting was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Residents may come during meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments may be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days of the meeting to Ms. Sabrina Tarbell, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

As a result of several SMART Scale applications, four projects received funding and are bundled to construct the Route 42 (Reservoir Road) corridor pedestrian improvements and West Ox Road roundabout.

Work will include:

Construct median segments along Route 42 east of the Ox Road intersection and a section of median on Route 11 (Main Street). A signal coordination and addition of pedestrian crossings is included.

Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Ox Road and Route 42 (Reservoir Road). Sidewalks will be constructed throughout the roundabout and will tie into the existing sidewalk.

Construct a shared-use path on southbound Ox Road from the northern Shenandoah County Fairgrounds driveway to Reservoir Road and construct a sidewalk from the driveway to Park Avenue. Crosswalks will be included at intersections along Ox Road.

Construct a sidewalk on portions of Route 42 west of Interstate 81 and construct a sidewalk on Hisey Avenue. High visibility crosswalks will also be installed at multiple locations in the Route 42 corridor.

In 2023, Route 42 in the project area had an average daily traffic count of 13,032 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2040 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 17,100 vehicles per day.