Home VCU rallies from late 12-point deficit, falls short in 63-60 upset loss to Norfolk State
Basketball, Sports

VCU rallies from late 12-point deficit, falls short in 63-60 upset loss to Norfolk State

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

The Ryan Odom era at VCU is off to a rough start. The Rams are now 4-4 after falling to Norfolk State, 63-60, on Friday night at the Siegel Center.

Norfolk State (6-3) was ranked 232nd in KenPom coming in, so, yeah this is a bad loss for VCU, which is now 3-2 at home this season – the other loss to McNeese State.

Zeb Jackson led the Rams with 15 points in this one.

The Spartans led by 12 with four minutes to go. VCU twice got the margin down to three late, but Max Shulga missed a potential game-tying three at the buzzer.

