news vcu overcomes sluggish start sinks navy 74 52 heading into christmas break
Sports

VCU overcomes sluggish start, sinks Navy, 74-52, heading into Christmas break

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Navy led 11-0 early, but VCU righted the ship, you know, so to speak, and the Rams boat raced the Middies to a 74-52 win.

Yeah, sorry for all that.

VCU (9-4, KenPom: 105) used a 20-4 run to take a seven-point lead at the half, then took control for good with a 10-0 second-half run.

Jalen DeLoach scored a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Jamir Watkins also notched 18 points on 7-of-13 from the field, including a perfect 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Tyler Nelson buoyed Navy (7-5, KenPom: 193) with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Rams will take a break for the holiday season before beginning Atlantic 10 Conference play on Saturday, Dec. 31 when they host the La Salle Explorers.

The game will begin at 2 p.m., and it will be broadcast on MASN and streamed on ESPN+.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

