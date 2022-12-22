VCU overcomes sluggish start, sinks Navy, 74-52, heading into Christmas break

Navy led 11-0 early, but VCU righted the ship, you know, so to speak, and the Rams boat raced the Middies to a 74-52 win.

Yeah, sorry for all that.

VCU (9-4, KenPom: 105) used a 20-4 run to take a seven-point lead at the half, then took control for good with a 10-0 second-half run.

Jalen DeLoach scored a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Jamir Watkins also notched 18 points on 7-of-13 from the field, including a perfect 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Tyler Nelson buoyed Navy (7-5, KenPom: 193) with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Rams will take a break for the holiday season before beginning Atlantic 10 Conference play on Saturday, Dec. 31 when they host the La Salle Explorers.

The game will begin at 2 p.m., and it will be broadcast on MASN and streamed on ESPN+.