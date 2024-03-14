Countries
VCU holds off late UMass rally, advances in A-10 Tournament with 73-59 win

Joe Bamisile scored a team-high 18 points, and VCU held UMass scoreless the final 4:24 to fend off a Minuteman rally for a 73-59 win to advance to the A-10 Tournament semifinals Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

VCU senior guard Zeb Jackson registered 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. Fellow senior guard Max Shulga dished out a team-high seven assists.

UMass (20-11) was led by Rashool Diggins who had 21 points.

VCU (21-12) led 20-16 with 7:45 left in the first half before going on a 18-5 run capped off by a Tobi Lawal dunk to take a 42-25 lead into the break.

The Rams held the Minutemen to 7-of-28 shooting in the first half, including 1-of-9 from three.

The Rams had their lead cut to 65-59 with 4:24 left in the game before clamping down on defense. VCU ended the game on an 8-0 scoring run sparked by a Bamisile layup to end the game.

