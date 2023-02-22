VCU gets 31 from Jayden Nunn, blitzes Saint Joseph’s, 88-63, in A-10 road win

Sophomore guard Jayden Nunn exploded for a career-high 31 points to spark VCU to a wire-to-wire 88-63 win over Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia Tuesday.

Nunn scored VCU’s first eight points and poured in 23 in the first half as the Rams (21-7, 12-3 A-10) built a 40-30 lead. Nunn hit his first nine field goal attempts and finished the game 12-of-13 from the floor, including 7-of-7 from three-point range.

That’s the most made threes without a miss by a Ram in program history.

Sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach tied a career-high with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. He connected on 9-of-11 attempts from the field.

Erik Reynolds II led Saint Joseph’s (13-15, 7-9 A-10) with 21 points.