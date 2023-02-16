Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vcu escapes upset minded rhode island with zeb jackson buzzer beater
Sports

VCU escapes upset-minded Rhode Island with Zeb Jackson buzzer-beater

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU guard Zeb Jackson hit a 15-foot stepback jumper as time expired to give the Rams a hard-fought 55-54 win at Rhode Island Wednesday night.

Jackson scored all nine of his points in the second half to hep spearhead the VCU comeback.

Brandon Johns Jr. led the Rams (19-7, 10-3 A-10) with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. He connected on 6-of-8 field goal attempts and knocked down 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Nick Kern Jr. added nine points and three boards for the Black and Gold, while redshirt sophomore guard Jamir Watkins provided eight points and four rebounds off the bench

Rhode Island’s Ishmael Leggett led all players with 21 points.

Leggett hit two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to give Rhode Island (8-17, 4-9 A-10) a 54-53 lead. On the ensuing inbound play, Jackson caught the ball in the backcourt and streaked up the right side of the floor before stopping and stepping back for the game-winner from the right wing.

VCU trailed most of the way, and were down as many as 13 points with 11:44 remaining. Jackson finished a pair of layups around the rim to kick off a 13-2 run that gave the Black and Gold a 48-47 lead with 3:37 remaining.

In the waning moments, Watkins briefly pushed VCU to the brink of victory with a putback with 21 seconds remaining. But Leggett drove to the rim on Rhody’s ensuing possession and drew a foul with 4.2 seconds left.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Late-season Virginia Tech collapse deepens with bad road loss at Georgia Tech

Chris Graham
longwood basketball
Sports

Longwood falls to USC Upstate, 72-67, snapping three-game Big South winning streak

Chris Graham

USC Upstate snapped Longwood's three-game winning streak with a 72-67 victory on Wednesday.

George Mason
Sports

George Mason overcomes sluggish start, outslugs George Washington to 66-53 win

Chris Graham

George Mason missed 15 of its first 17 shots, but kept things on track on the defensive end, and the Patriots were able to gut out a 66-53 victory over George Washington on Wednesday night.

reece beekman jayden gardner
Sports

That was ugly: Five observations from #6 Virginia’s 61-58 win over three-win Louisville

Chris Graham
Jimmy Graves
Local

Update: Madison County authorities search for missing, endangered senior

Chris Graham
Linda Thomas 2
Local

Stuarts Draft woman last seen a week ago reported missing on Wednesday

Chris Graham
deflated basketball
Sports

Sixth-ranked Virginia deflates Louisville upset bid, holds on for 61-58 ACC road win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy