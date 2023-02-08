VCU drops second straight at home, falling to A-10 rival Dayton, 62-58

VCU couldn’t counter an 11-3 Dayton run that broke open a tie game, and went on to fall to the Flyers at the Siegel Center, 62-58, on Tuesday.

The loss doesn’t exactly hurt the Rams’ NCAA Tournament at-large hopes. The A-10 doesn’t look to be getting any extra bids this year, with Dayton the highest-rated team in the NET, at 79, and VCU next at 82.

It’s been that kind of year in the A-10.

And it was that kind of night last night for VCU (18-7, 9-3 A-10), which has now lost two straight at home.

The Rams were just 4-of-19 from three and 10-of-20 at the line in the loss.

Ace Baldwin Jr. led the Rams in scoring with 14 points. Jalen DeLoach and Jayden Nunn also scored in double figures, putting up 11 and 10 points, respectively

Toumani Camara led all scorers with 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Flyers (16-9, 8-4 A-10).