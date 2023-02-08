Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vcu drops second straight at home falling to a 10 rival dayton 62 58
Sports

VCU drops second straight at home, falling to A-10 rival Dayton, 62-58

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU couldn’t counter an 11-3 Dayton run that broke open a tie game, and went on to fall to the Flyers at the Siegel Center, 62-58, on Tuesday.

The loss doesn’t exactly hurt the Rams’ NCAA Tournament at-large hopes. The A-10 doesn’t look to be getting any extra bids this year, with Dayton the highest-rated team in the NET, at 79, and VCU next at 82.

It’s been that kind of year in the A-10.

And it was that kind of night last night for VCU (18-7, 9-3 A-10), which has now lost two straight at home.

The Rams were just 4-of-19 from three and 10-of-20 at the line in the loss.

Ace Baldwin Jr. led the Rams in scoring with 14 points. Jalen DeLoach and Jayden Nunn also scored in double figures, putting up 11 and 10 points, respectively

Toumani Camara led all scorers with 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Flyers (16-9, 8-4 A-10).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Has Kadin Shedrick played his way back into the Virginia starting lineup?
2 ‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented:’ Waynesboro residents to receive 2023 reassessments
3 States to Biden: We need more tools from the feds to combat fentanyl crisis
4 Super Bowl LVII: Where are the best and worst cities for football fans?
5 Equine Herpes virus contained after Augusta County horse tests positive

Latest News

kadin shedrick
Sports

Has Kadin Shedrick played his way back into the Virginia starting lineup?

Chris Graham
Waynesboro, Virginia
Local

‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented:’ Waynesboro residents to receive 2023 reassessments

Rebecca Barnabi

Notices of the 2023 general reassessment of real property in Waynesboro were mailed to residents on Tuesday.

Fentanyl
U.S./World

States to Biden: We need more tools from the feds to combat fentanyl crisis

Chris Graham

A coalition of 21 states is calling on President Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations under federal law.

nfl
Sports

Super Bowl LVII: Where are the best and worst cities for football fans?

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Local

Equine Herpes virus contained after Augusta County horse tests positive

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump
Perspectives

American journalists have a duty to responsibly report on Donald Trump

Andrew Moss
glenn youngkin
Virginia

Youngkin loses fight with Senate Democrats over three gubernatorial appointments

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy