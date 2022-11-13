Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vcu basketball rams pull away late to defeat upset minded morgan state 69 54
Sports

VCU Basketball: Rams pull away late to defeat upset-minded Morgan State, 69-54

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Brandon Johns Jr. scored a game-high 15 points and converted several critical second-half baskets as VCU pulled away late to defeat Morgan State, 69-54, Saturday night at the Siegel Center.

Johns connected on 6-of-10 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds for the Black and Gold (2-0).

Senior forward David Shriver and redshirt sophomore Jamir Watkins also scored double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Watkins was one rebound away from a double-double as he snagged nine boards

Junior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. had a team-high five assists along with nine points. He also tied a career-high with seven steals

Junior guard Zeb Jackson set a new career-high in points with nine

The Rams held a 28-27 halftime lead, but used a 10-0 run, punctuated by a Baldwin three-pointer, to take a 53-41 lead with 7:42 remaining. The Bears (1-2) closed within seven, at 57-50, but VCU scored seven straight, including a back-breaking three by Shriver from the left wing to push the Black and Gold ahead 64-50 with 3:19 left

VCU shot 50 percent (24-of-48) from the field, compared to Morgan State’s 33.3 percent (21-of-63).

Next up, the Rams hit the road for the Legends Classic tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. They open up tournament play on Wednesday., Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. against Pac-12 foe Arizona State. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies improve to 3-0 with 94-77 win over W&M
Roger Gonzalez
homeless man

Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter
Crystal Graham

With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area.

jamila gadson

Pittsylvania County: Authorities searching for missing teen last seen in Gretna area
Chris Graham

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old juvenile. 

George Mason

George Mason rallies with hot shooting, solid D to beat American, 73-56
Chris Graham
chris graham

Video: Tony Elliott is struggling at UVA, but no, fans, he’s not going to get fired
Chris Graham
taylor valladay

Women’s Basketball: Virginia opens ACC play with 72-52 win over Wake Forest
Chris Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers ride stifling D to 20-10 win over New Orleans Saints
Scott Ratcliffe