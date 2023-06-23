Countries
newsvcu basketball loses recruit jacob patrick who is turning pro in his native germany
Sports

VCU Basketball loses recruit Jacob Patrick, who is turning pro in his native Germany

Chris Graham
Published date:
ryan odom vcu
VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom. Photo: VCU Athletics

VCU basketball recruit Jacob Patrick, a 6’6” sharpshooting guard, has decided to turn pro in his native Germany, Rams head coach Ryan Odom said Friday.

“While we’re disappointed Jacob will not be continuing his basketball career here at VCU, we understand his desire to pursue a professional career closer to home, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his dream,” Odom said.

Patrick was announced as a member of the incoming freshman class earlier this month. He had just completed his third season with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the BBL, Germany’s top professional league.

Jacob Patrick is the son of John Patrick, a Stanford alum who played professionally in Japan and Germany for 13 seasons, and coached MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg for nine seasons.

Jacob Patrick averaged 5.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in 2022-2023, shooting 40 percent (47-of-118) from three-point range as a 19-year-old amateur.

Patrick was one of two BBL players to shoot better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line this season. He connected on three or more three-pointers in eight regular-season games and topped double figures five times as he helped lift Riesen Ludwigsburg to a 19-15 record and a BBL semifinal appearance.

Patrick became the youngest player to ever score in a BBL game when he did so in 2020 as a 16-year-old, and was also the youngest member of Germany’s Senior National Team.

“After careful consideration and much discussion with my family and the VCU coaching staff I have decided to pursue a professional basketball career at this time,” Patrick said. “I am thankful for my time at VCU with the coaches, staff, and teammates, but the opportunity to grow professionally while being close to home was too good to turn down.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

