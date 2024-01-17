Valley high school students prepare for SCCF business pitch competition in February

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) announces the return of The Startup Experience to the Shenandoah Valley.

The event inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs and corporate innovators: high school students on February 28, 2024, in 10 teams from surrounding Central Valley schools at Blue Ridge Community College. Students will participate in a captivating pitch competition and learn what it’s like to pitch a business.

The competition serves as a sequel to the highly successful Startup Experience workshop held in fall 2023 when more than 200 high school students immersed themselves in the startup world and learned what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

In February, the students will have the unique opportunity to bring their entrepreneurial visions to life by pitching the business ideas they developed during the workshop. The event provides a unique opportunity for students to receive constructive feedback from a panel of experienced judges comprising industry professionals, entrepreneur and mentors. This feedback is invaluable in refining concepts, enhancing presentation skills and preparing students for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

SCCF is proud to be a part of nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit within the Shenandoah Valley’s youth, helping to create an ecosystem that educates and provides opportunities for the next generation of leaders. The success of the Startup Experience is a testament to the Valley’s commitment to showcasing entrepreneurship as a viable career path for all individuals. As the high school students step into the spotlight to showcase their ideas, the Shenandoah Valley anticipates witnessing the birth of the next generation of forward-thinking entrepreneurs and innovative business owners.

Sponsors are needed and may contact Executive Director Debbie Irwin at [email protected].