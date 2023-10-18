Countries
Valley ASAP office closed? Virginia Commission says no but vague on details
Valley ASAP office closed? Virginia Commission says no but vague on details

Crystal Graham
Published date:

When you search for Valley ASAP on Google, you get a note in red that reads “temporarily closed.”

Rumors are circulating that all of the staff at the Staunton office of Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program were let go, and that the state is taking over the office.

Miles Bobbitt, who most recently served as director of Valley ASAP, shows he is the former director on his LinkedIn page. He shows his employment ended in September 2023 after 14 years at the Staunton office.

Augusta Free Press reached out to the Commission on VASAP, whose system is composed of 24 local programs who provide services throughout Virginia according to its website, for confirmation related to the rumors on the Staunton ASAP office.

The Commission on VASAP, based in Richmond, responded to our inquiry but didn’t necessarily help us ascertain the current situation in Staunton.

“The Valley ASAP as well as the other 23 local programs operate under the guidance of a local policy board.  The Commission on VASAP is currently assisting the Valley ASAP policy board and the courts to ensure a continuity of services to citizens in the local area.

“Valley ASAP is not closed for services; until further notice, it is providing ASAP services under a modified operational standard.  Should anyone need assistance from the program, the Valley ASAP phone is being answered during the normal work hours.

“None of the 24 ASAPs across the Commonwealth are closed for services.”

It is unclear what a modified operational standard is or whether there are currently any employees in the Staunton office or if calls are being redirected elsewhere.

Valley ASAP works with drivers charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs as well as local schools and the public through ancillary programs according to its website.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

